'That's a lie...': Vaughan says 'what Jadeja did...' with Australian media in Melbourne is because 'India a powerhouse'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the entire controversy surrounding Ravindra Jadeja's press conference could have been avoided if the Australian journalists used Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to transcribe the Hindi audio into English. In India's first media interaction before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the Australian media were left fuming as Ravindra Jadeja's answers were only in Hindi. The BCCI media team informed that Jadeja would not be able to take questions in English as they have to "catch the bus." This did not go down well with the local reporters, who then reportedly misbehaved with the media manager, continuing to film the proceedings after the press conference was over despite requesting them not to do so. India's Ravindra Jadeja(AFP)

Channel 7 carried out a report full of twisted facts and blamed Jadeja for "refusing" to answer questions in English. In reality, the Indian all-rounder had no role in it. The press meet was largely for the travelling Indian media, and hence, all the questions were asked in Hindi. Jadeja, obviously being more comfortable in that language, answered in Hindi.

Vaughan said the fuss about the language was unnecessary as AI tools could have been used to translate what Jadeja had said.

"India are a powerhouse. They clearly think cameras at the airport and filming families is a step too far. And this is their way of reacting. It just adds more drama for me. There are AI systems that you can use to translate Hindi into Australian English. So if they are not willing to speak in English.. Just put it into the system and it'll come out as Australian English You just quote Jadeja in what comes in the AI. It might not be the exact same but it will be quite funny," he said in the Club Praire Fire podcast.

'I like a bit of spice before the Boxing Day Test': Vaughan

The former England batter made a tongue in cheek remark about Indian media manager's "we have bus to catch" comment while refusing questions from the Australian media by stating that Indian team doesn't travel by a bus.

"I like a little of bit of spice in the series. I like the Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head... What Jadeja did. I like the press officer from the Indian side. The guy has been there for a while. We have had issues with him at the UK. I just like how he deals with the press and tells them to go away. "We've got a bus to catch".

"I don't think they have buses. That's a lie. I think they have cars. I'm pretty sure they don't go on a double decker team bus. They have pretty cool cars," he added.

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test on Thursday. The five-match series is all square at 1-1.