'That's garbage. Happens in India': Australia lambasts Sunil Gavaskar for spreading 'rubbish' about Josh Hazlewood

Former Australia cricketers Aaron Finch, Ryan Harris and Lisa Sthalekar rubbished legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's comments, suggesting a possible rift in the Australian camp after pacer Josh Hazlewood's comments in the press during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Hazlewood said the batters should be questioned for the loss in Perth and not the bowlers after failed to find an answer to India's pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. The comment gave rise to speculations of a divide between the batters and bowlers of the Australian camp. it got more wind once Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Test in Adelaide with a side strain. Sunil Gavaskar and Josh Hazlewood

Gavaskar said he loved the "mystery" surrounding Hazlewood's "supposed side strain." The former India captain said he loved the situation, which he said had many similarities with Indian teams of yesteryears.

"The panic in the Australian ranks is palpable, with former players calling for heads to be chopped off and some even hinting at cracks in the Australian team after Josh Hazlewood’s media interview at the end of the third day’s play, where he suggested that it was up to the batters to now do something," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test and possibly the series too with a supposed side strain. Strange, that, since nobody had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at that media conference. Mystery, mystery — the like of which used to be common in Indian cricket in the past. Now, it's the Aussies and like Old McDonald, I'm simply loving it," he added.

Reacting to Gavaskar's comments, former Australia captain Finch said Gavaskar did not say anything during the first Test but now that India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, he has decided to go over the top with his comments.

"It's not jabs anymore. Sunny is throwing haymakers over the top. It's quite funny because, having spent a lot of time with him during the first test, he was not saying things like that. He was very respectful of the current Australian group. But now he has just gone bang, Finch said in an ESPNCricinfo show hosted by Neroli Meadows.

Former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, who was part of the same show, called Gavaskar cheeky. "He's just stirring the pot here. We've all had the privilege to work with him and he is very cheeky," she said.

Ryan Harris calls Gavaskar's comments garbage

Former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris was not so kind with his comments for Gavaskar. He called the whole situation "garbage".

“Look, there are no, factions. That’s just all garbage. I’ve even heard Mr Gavaskar coming out and saying there’s some faction. It’s all rubbish. That doesn’t happen in Australia. I know it happens in India. I’ve lived there," Harris told The Indian Express.

"There’s no politics and no, you don’t miss a game (On Hazlewood) for saying what he said. I’ve spoken to a couple of the boys here at and everyone’s smart. They just know our media and how they work. The Australian media have jumped on it, because we went so bad in Perth. But you’re allowed to be outplayed," Harris added.

“Actually, you know, what Australian media and people have got to realize is that India have won here the last couple of times and they’re a very good team. I mean, it’s only one test. I mean, I have all the respect for Gavaskar, he’s a legend of the game. He is just throwing a little grenade over here and the media have just got hold of him and are having a feast," Harris said.