'The ball that got Manish Pandey was like Shane Warne's…': Virender Sehwag's colossal statement for PBKS star

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag had nothing but praise for Harpreet Brar after the star all-rounder played an instrumental role in Punjab Kings' (PBKS) impressive win over David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings outclassed Delhi Capitals in match No.59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Virender Sehwag has issued a massive statement about the PBKS star (PTI-ANI)

With the win over the hosts, Punjab pushed Delhi Capitals out of the playoff race for the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. In a match where opener Prabhsimran Singh slammed his maiden IPL century, all-rounder Brar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. An on-song Brar bamboozled DC star Manish Pandey to bag his fourth wicket of the encounter in the 11th over.

ALSO READ: 'You bought Prabhsimran for 60 lakh and he scored a ton. Then you have Sam Curran...': Sehwag's bombshell on PBKS star

Showering praise on the PBKS star, former India skipper Sehwag compared Brar's delivery to dismiss Pandey with Shane Warner's ball of the century. “Brar was incredible. To bowl an over in the powerplay and being hit for runs, the way he made a comeback in wonderful fashion. The ball that got Manish Pandey was like Shane Warne's ball of the century. The ball that sent Warner packing was also good; Rilee Rossouw played a bad shot. But overall, it was very intelligent bowling from Brar,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Brar dismissed Warner (54), Philip Salt (21), and Rilee Rossouw (5) before handing Pandey a three-ball duck in the recently concluded match between the two teams. The PBKS spinner bagged four wickets and leaked 30 runs in 4 overs. Chasing a challenging 168-run target set by Punjab Kings, DC only managed to score 136-8 in 20 overs as the hosts lost the match by 31 runs. Brar's teammate Prabhsimran, who played a scintillating knock of 103 off 65 balls, was named the Player of the Match. "This is the first time that Punjab won due to the Punjabis. Be it Prabhsimran or Brar, both of them play for PCA and PBKS, and won the game for their side with wonderful displays,” Sehwag added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON