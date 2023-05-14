Home / Cricket / 'You bought Prabhsimran for 60 lakh and he scored a ton. Then you have Sam Curran...': Sehwag's bombshell on PBKS star

May 14, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Virender Sehwag didn't mince his words as he made a rather explosive remark on Punjab Kings' star all-rounder Sam Curran.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept their chances for a playoff qualification alive with a splendid win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday night. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side registered a 31-run win, ending the Capitals' hopes for a playoff berth as Warner's men became the first to be officially eliminated from the race. It was a poor outing -- particularly with the bat-- from the home side in Delhi, as it failed to chase down a 168-run target.

The DC players were caught in a web of spin after Prabhsimran Singh put out a magnificent performance in the first innings, braving a slow pitch and adverse conditions to smash 103. His maiden century meant the Punjab Kings put up a competitive score of 167/7 in 20 overs. However, even as the Capitals had raced to 65/0 in the powerplay, the side faced a horrid middle-order collapse, losing five wickets within the next four overs.

The tough conditions for batting -- particularly in DC's innings -- further put Prabhsimran's innings in perspective and former India opener Virender Sehwag made a rather explosive remark as he talked about the 22-year-old's knock on Saturday night. While he praised Prabhsimran's century, Sehwag took a dig at Sam Curran.

"Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they've given to Prabhsimran. Now, he has to be consistent. And I think the PBKS will benefit a lot from such a player. When he came for the first time, he was bought for a lot of money (INR 4.8 crore). This time around, he fetched quite less (INR 60 lakh). But he proved his talent today.

"He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for INR 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for 18.5 crores, what has he done?" Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Curran broke the record for the most expensive player in IPL history when he fetched the amount in the auction preceding the 2023 edition. In this season so far, Curran has scored 216 runs in 12 matches, and has taken seven wickets. He also captained the PBKS in a select few games after Dhawan was ruled out due to an injury.

