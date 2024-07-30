The Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis

Trent Rockets will clash with Birmingham Phoenix in Match 9 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday. Trent Rockets are at number 2 on the points table with two wins from as many matches whereas Birmingham Phoenix are at number 5 with one win and one loss from two matches. England's Liam Livingstone.(AFP)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 7 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: LLWLW

TRENT ROCKETS: LWLWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX & TRENT ROCKETS

Birmingham Phoenix likely XI

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Rishi Patel, Jacob Bethell

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, James Fuller

Wicketkeeper: Aneurin Donald

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Sean Abbott

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Adam Lyth

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Rashid Khan

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

1. TOM BANTON

Tom Banton has been in fine form for Trent Rockets. He hammered 66 off 38 deliveries against the Northern Superchargers before smashing 45 off 22 against Manchester Originals.

TOM BANTON IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 111 55.5 185 1/0

2. SAM HAIN

Sam Hain has been in fine form in T20 cricket and blasted 49 off just 28 deliveries against the Superchargers at Leeds. He had hammered 93 off 60 deliveries for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast earlier this month.

SAM HAIN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 61 30.5 138.63 0/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. ALEX HALES

Alex Hales hasn't showcased his destructive prowess with the bat yet this season but is regarded as one of the most dangerous top-order batters in T20 cricket. He has a strike rate of 145 in all T20 cricket.

2. RASHID KHAN

Rashid Khan is a genius in the shorter formats and a veteran of 600 wickets in 438 T20 wickets having played in almost every T20 league across the world. He is also a dangerous batter in the lower-order.

Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. SEAN ABBOTT

Sean Abbott has bagged 4 wickets in two matches for Birmingham at an excellent economy rate in the tournament.

SEAN ABBOTT IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS 2 WICKETS 4 STRIKE RATE 6.25 ECONOMY RATE 4.28 AVERAGE 8.75

2. TIM SOUTHEE

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has also been in fine form with the ball for Phoenix and has picked 4 wickets at a strike rate of 10 and economy of 5.4 this season.

TIM SOUTHEE IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS 2 WICKETS 4 STRIKE RATE 10 ECONOMY RATE 10 AVERAGE 9

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. LIAM LIVINGSTONE

Liam Livingstone is amongst the most destructive middle-over batters in T20 cricket. Livingstone has a fine record in The Hundred with an aggregate of 625 runs in 23 innings at an average of close to 33 and strike rate of almost 151 with four fifties.

2. ADAM MILNE

Adam Milne is an express pacer and a wicket-taker in the shorter formats. He has picked 22 wickets in 16 matches at a strike rate of 12.2 and economy of 7.53 in The Hundred.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Birmingham Phoenix have clashed with Trent Rockets five times in The Hundred and it is Birmingham who have the edge in the rivalry winning three matches.

Matches ROCKETS WON PHOENIX WON No Results 5 2 3 0

Venue and Pitch

The picturesque Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 12 matches in the Men's Hundred Competition with the team batting first winning 7 of these encounters. Still, the captain who has won the toss has elected to set a target only on three occasions and has preferred chasing on 9 instances. The team which has won the toss has been victorious in just two matches for a win probability of 16.67%!

The average score batting first at Nottingham is 150 while the average total chasing is 139. The wicket will assist the pacers and Trent Bridge has the second-best bowling strike for fast bowlers amongst all venues in The Hundred.

MATCH PREDICTION

It will be a close encounter. The contest will be between the batting of Trent Rockets and the bowling of Birmingham Phoenix. Trent Rockets have the marginal edge in the match and a 55% chance of winning.

FANTASY XI

Our Fantasy XI will be as follows - the batters will include Livingstone, Hales and Sam Hain. Our wicket-keeper batter will be Tom Banton. The all-rounders are Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Benny Howell and Rovman Powell while the bowlers are Sean Abbott, Tim Southee and Rashid Khan. The captain will be Tom Banton and the vice-captain will be Sean Abbott.

The backup players will be Jacob Bethell as batter, Imad Wasim as the all-rounder and Luke Wood as the bowler.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton (C)

Batters: Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Liam Livingstone

Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Benny Howell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Sean Abbott (VC), Tim Southee

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jacob Bethell

BOWLER – Luke Wood

ALL-ROUNDER – Imad Wasim