The Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and ven

London Spirit take on Birmingham Phoenix at Lord's in London, on Saturday.
London Spirit will clash with Birmingham Phoenix in Match 5 of the 2024 Men's Hundred competition at Lord's in London on Saturday. Both teams were let down by their batters and lost their opening match of the season. Birmingham Phoenix were the runner-up in the inaugural edition in 2021.
LAST 5 MATCHES
LONDON SPIRIT: LWLLL
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: WLLWL
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT & BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
LONDON SPIRIT likely XI
Batters: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Shimron Hetmyer, Dan Lawrence
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Ravi Bopara
Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper
Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI
Batters: Liam Livingstone, Rishi Patel, Jacob Bethell
Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Dan Mousley
Wicketkeeper: Aneurin Donald
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Sean Abbott
Statistical Performance (London Spirit)
1. DAN LAWRENCE
Skipper Dan Lawrence scored 38 off 30 deliveries in the loss against Southern Brave and will be the anchor in the middle-order for London Spirit.
DAN LAWRENCE IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|15
|324
|21.6
|140.86
|1/0
2. LIAM DAWSON
Liam Dawson gave a glimpse of his batting prowess in the loss against Southern Brave when he blasted an unbeaten 45 off 19 deliveries.
LIAM DAWSON IN THE HUNDRED
|MATCHES
|STRIKE RATE
|WICKETS
|BOWLING AVERAGE
|ECONOMY RATE
|22
|148.1
|17
|26.5
|8.22
Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)
1. ADAM ROSSINGTON
Adam Rossington is a destructive wicket-keeper batter who has smashed 461 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 167.6 in The Hundred.
2. Andre Russell
Andre Russell is one of the greatest finishers in T20 cricket history who has a strike rate of 169 in 7 matches in The Hundred.
Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone has a great record in The Hundred and will be key for Birmingham Phoenix in the middle-order. He has blasted 621 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of close to 151!
LIAM LIVINGSTONE IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|22
|621
|34.5
|150.7
|4/0
2. BENNY HOWELL
Benny Howell is a seasoned all-rounder who has the experience of playing 230 T20 matches across the world. He has played 25 matches in The Hundred in which he has a batting strike rate of 137. Howell has also bagged 27 wickets at a strike rate of 15.5.
BENNY HOWELL IN THE HUNDRED
|MATCHES
|STRIKE RATE
|WICKETS
|BOWLING STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|25
|137
|27
|15.5
|7.31
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. MOEEN ALI
Moeen Ali has an impressive record in The Hundred and has scored 486 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 145.5 while also picking 12 wickets at a strike rate of 18.3
2. ADAM MILNE
Adam Milne is express pace and a wicket-taker in the shorter formats. He has picked 22 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate of 11.3 and economy of 7.05 in The Hundred.
TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Birmingham Phoenix have dominated London Spirit and won all three encounters against them.
MATCHES: 3
BIRMINGHAM WON: 3
LONDON WON: 0
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
The home of cricket - the iconic Lord's cricket stadium in Central London - has hosted 15 matches in the Men's Hundred Competition with the team batting first winning nine matches and the team chasing being victorious in four. Two matches have been called off due to rain. The captain who has won the toss has elected to field first in 10 matches. The highest team total at Lord's in The Hundred is London Spirit's 195 for 4 last season. The lowest total is also London Spirit's 92/9 in 2021. The team which has won the toss at Lord's has a win probability of just 30.8%!
The average score batting first at Lord's is 149 whereas the average score batting second is 134. The wicket at Lord's offers a lot of purchase for the spinners. They have the best bowling average, strike rate and economy rate at Lord's amongst all venues in The Hundred.
MATCH PREDICTION
Birmingham Phoenix have dominated London Spirit in the head to head and will start favorites with a 60% chance of winning the match.
FANTASY XI
Our Fantasy XI includes Hetmyer, Lawrence and Livingstone as batters and Rossington as the wicket-keeper. The all-rounders will be Russell, Benny Howell, Moeen Ali and Liam Dawason while the bowlers include Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and Adam Milne. The captain will be Liam Dawson while the vice-captain will be Liam Livingstone.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington
Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Livingstone (VC), Dan Lawrence
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Benny Howell, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson (C)
Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Daniel Bell-Drummond
BOWLER – Tom Helm
ALL-ROUNDER – Ravi Bopara
