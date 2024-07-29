The Hundred 2024, Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss

Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave clash in The Hundred at the Headingley on Tuesday. The Brave’s have won their opening game of the edition in a convincing fashion while the Superchargers stumbled. The Brave’s, champions of the inaugural edition look sorted with their combination. But the Superchargers would expect their top-order to put up a better show in this contest. England's Adil Rashid (AP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: L L L L L

SOUTHERN BRAVE: W L W L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS AND SOUTHERN BRAVE

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Michael Jones

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Jordan Clark

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Robinson, Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Daniel Hughes

Allrounders: James Coles, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

Adam Hose

In 15 innings at The Hundred, Adam Hose has scored 320 runs at an average of 24.61 and a strike rate of 152.38, including two fifties.

ADAM HOSE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 15

RUNS - 320

AVERAGE – 24.61

STRIKE RATE – 152.38

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Adil Rashid

Across eight innings in the tournament, Adil Rashid has taken 11 wickets with a strike rate of 13.81, an economy rate of 7.53, and an average of 17.36.

ADIL RASHID IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 13.81

ECONOMY RATE – 7.53

AVERAGE – 17.36

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. Matthew Short

In the last match, Matthew Short failed to get going, but is a key batter for Superchargers in the top order. In eight innings, he has scored 154 runs at a strike rate of 165.59, including a fifty.

2. Nicholas Pooran

The West Indian batter can make a big impact for Northern Superchargers in the 2024 Hundred season. His big-hitting ability and power game is a big asset for his team.

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. James Vince

In 25 innings in The Hundred, James Vince has scored 612 runs at an average of 27.81 and a strike rate of 140.36, scoring five fifties. In the first match this season, Vince scored 56 off 35 balls.

JAMES VINCE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 25

RUNS - 612

AVERAGE – 27.81

STRIKE RATE - 140.36

50s/100s – 5/0

2. Tymal Mills

In eight innings in The Hundred, Tymal Mills has claimed 16 wickets at a strike rate of 10.00, an economy rate of 7.83, and an average of 13.06.

TYMAL MILLS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 16

STRIKE RATE – 10.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.83

AVERAGE – 13.06

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. Craig Overton

In the last match, Craig Overton picked three wickets. He would be a key bowler for the Rockets this season.

2. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer’s ability to bowl quick and his potent yorkers can make early inroads. Southern Brave need to use him really well to restrict the opposition.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other with Northern Superchargers having won two and the Southern Brave one.

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS V SOUTHERN BRAVE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES SUPERCHARGERS WON BRAVE WON NO RESULT

3 2 1 0

Venue and Pitch

The Headingley in Leeds will host the eighth match of The Hundred 2024 season on Tuesday. At this venue, 13 matches in the men’s Hundred has been hosted across four seasons where the average first innings score is 150 and the average second innings score is 159. The highest score in The Hundred at the Headingley is 208.

MATCH PREDICTION

Southern Brave are favourites to win the match against Northern Superchargers with the win percentage of 70%.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Adam Hose, James Vince (C), Michael Jones, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills (VC)

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Leus du Plooy

BOWLER – Jofra Archer

ALL-ROUNDER – Jordan Clark