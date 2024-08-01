The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis
The Invincibles are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many matches and a high Net Run Rate.
Oval Invincibles will clash with Northern Superchargers in Match 12 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at The Oval in London on Friday. The Invincibles are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many matches and a high Net Run Rate. The Superchargers are at number 6 with one win and one loss from two matches.
LAST 5 MATCHES
OVAL INVINCIBLES: WWWWW
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: LLLLW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES & NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS
OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI
Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Lammonby
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira
Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI
Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Harry Brook
Allrounders: Matthew Short, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson
Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson
Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)
1. ADAM ZAMPA
Adam Zampa is in fine form with the ball and the leading wicket-taker of the season thus far.
ADAM ZAMPA IN THE 2024 HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|2
|WICKETS
|6
|STRIKE RATE
|6.66
|ECONOMY RATE
|5.25
|AVERAGE
|5.83
2. WILL JACKS
Will Jacks is a destructive top-order batter who has a strike rate of close to 160 in 167 T20 innings. He will look to provide the Invincibles the impetus in the powerplay.
WILL JACKS IN THE HUNDRED
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|25
|665
|27.7
|164.6
|1/3
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)
1. NATHAN SOWTER
Leg-spinner, Nathan Sowter is in good form for the Invincibles. He has bagged three wickets in two matches this season.
2. SPENCER JOHNSON
Left-arm fast, Spencer Johnson has bagged 62 wickets in 52 T20 matches at a strike rate of 17.6. He conceded just 21 runs off 20 deliveries picking one wicket against Welsh Fire.
Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)
1. NICHOLAS POORAN
Nicholas Pooran has already hammered a fifty in the tournament and looked in ominous form for the Invincibles. He is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket and a specialist in hitting sixes!
NICHOLAS POORAN IN THE 2024 HUNDRED
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|2
|72
|36
|146.93
|1/0
2. ADIL RASHID
Adil Rashid has picked 32 wickets in 25 matches in The Hundred at a strike rate of 15 and economy of 7.53. He will be crucial in the middle overs.
ADIL RASHID IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|25
|WICKETS
|32
|STRIKE RATE
|15
|ECONOMY RATE
|7.53
|AVERAGE
|18.9
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)
1. MATTHEW POTTS
Matthew Potts has picked two wickets from three matches this season. He has represented England in 6 Tests and 4 ODIs.
2. HARRY BROOK
Harry Brook is amongst the most talented young batters in the world and has an aggregate of 3229 runs in 127 T20 innings at an average of close to 34 and strike rate of 150.3.
TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
The Oval Invincibles have clashed thrice with the Northern Superchargers and won two of these encounters.
|Matches
|INVINCIBLES Won
|SUPERCHARGERS WON
|No Results
|3
|2
|1
|0
Venue and Pitch
The Oval in London has hosted 15 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 6 of these encounters. The team chasing has won 8 matches while one of these matches ended in a tie. The captain who has won the toss has elected to field in 10 of the 15 matches at The Oval. The team which has won the toss has won 6 matches for a win probability of 40%.
The average team total batting first is 147 while the average score chasing is 140. The wicket at The Oval has true bounce and carry and there is value for shot-making. At the same time, there is always something on offer for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners also come into the match at a later stage.
MATCH PREDICTION
The Oval Invincibles start favourites against Northern Superchargers and have a 70% chance of winning.
FANTASY XI
Our fantasy XI includes Will Jacks, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook as batters, Sam Curran, Matthew Short and Mitchell Santner as all-rounders and Rashid, Sowter, Zampa and Spencer Johnson as bowlers. The wicket-keeper will be Pooran. The captain is Zampa and the vice-captain is Pooran.
The reserve batter will be Graham Clark while the back-up bowler will be Matthew Potts. The back-up all-rounder will be Jordan Clark
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (VC)
Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa(C), Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Graham Clark
BOWLER – Matthew Potts
ALL-ROUNDER – Jordan Clark
