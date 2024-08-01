The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis

Oval Invincibles will clash with Northern Superchargers in Match 12 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at The Oval in London on Friday. The Invincibles are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many matches and a high Net Run Rate. The Superchargers are at number 6 with one win and one loss from two matches. Adam Zampa is in fine form with the ball and the leading wicket-taker of the season thus far.(AFP)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 7 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

OVAL INVINCIBLES: WWWWW

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: LLLLW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES & NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Lammonby

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. ADAM ZAMPA

Adam Zampa is in fine form with the ball and the leading wicket-taker of the season thus far.

ADAM ZAMPA IN THE 2024 HUNDRED

INNINGS 2 WICKETS 6 STRIKE RATE 6.66 ECONOMY RATE 5.25 AVERAGE 5.83

2. WILL JACKS

Will Jacks is a destructive top-order batter who has a strike rate of close to 160 in 167 T20 innings. He will look to provide the Invincibles the impetus in the powerplay.

WILL JACKS IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 25 665 27.7 164.6 1/3

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. NATHAN SOWTER

Leg-spinner, Nathan Sowter is in good form for the Invincibles. He has bagged three wickets in two matches this season.

2. SPENCER JOHNSON

Left-arm fast, Spencer Johnson has bagged 62 wickets in 52 T20 matches at a strike rate of 17.6. He conceded just 21 runs off 20 deliveries picking one wicket against Welsh Fire.

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran has already hammered a fifty in the tournament and looked in ominous form for the Invincibles. He is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket and a specialist in hitting sixes!

NICHOLAS POORAN IN THE 2024 HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 72 36 146.93 1/0

2. ADIL RASHID

Adil Rashid has picked 32 wickets in 25 matches in The Hundred at a strike rate of 15 and economy of 7.53. He will be crucial in the middle overs.

ADIL RASHID IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 25 WICKETS 32 STRIKE RATE 15 ECONOMY RATE 7.53 AVERAGE 18.9

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. MATTHEW POTTS

Matthew Potts has picked two wickets from three matches this season. He has represented England in 6 Tests and 4 ODIs.

2. HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook is amongst the most talented young batters in the world and has an aggregate of 3229 runs in 127 T20 innings at an average of close to 34 and strike rate of 150.3.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

The Oval Invincibles have clashed thrice with the Northern Superchargers and won two of these encounters.

Matches INVINCIBLES Won SUPERCHARGERS WON No Results 3 2 1 0

Venue and Pitch

The Oval in London has hosted 15 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 6 of these encounters. The team chasing has won 8 matches while one of these matches ended in a tie. The captain who has won the toss has elected to field in 10 of the 15 matches at The Oval. The team which has won the toss has won 6 matches for a win probability of 40%.

The average team total batting first is 147 while the average score chasing is 140. The wicket at The Oval has true bounce and carry and there is value for shot-making. At the same time, there is always something on offer for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners also come into the match at a later stage.

MATCH PREDICTION

The Oval Invincibles start favourites against Northern Superchargers and have a 70% chance of winning.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Will Jacks, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook as batters, Sam Curran, Matthew Short and Mitchell Santner as all-rounders and Rashid, Sowter, Zampa and Spencer Johnson as bowlers. The wicket-keeper will be Pooran. The captain is Zampa and the vice-captain is Pooran.

The reserve batter will be Graham Clark while the back-up bowler will be Matthew Potts. The back-up all-rounder will be Jordan Clark

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa(C), Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Graham Clark

BOWLER – Matthew Potts

ALL-ROUNDER – Jordan Clark