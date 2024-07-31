The Hundred 2024, Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Manchester Originals are looking for their first win of The Hundred 2024 season when they lost a thrilling match against Trent Rockets by one run on Monday. On the other hand, Southern Brave have won one and lost as many in the tournament so far. The match holds significance for the Originals because they have to somehow find a way to get back to winning games at the earliest. The Hundred 2024, Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals: Fantasy XI Prediction

LAST 5 MATCHES

SOUTHERN BRAVE: L W L W L

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L W L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SOUTHERN BRAVE AND MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: James Coles, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Akeal Hosein, Tymal Mills

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Philip Salt, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen

Allrounders: Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Sikandar Raza

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Hurst

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Usama Mir, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. James Vince

James Vince has been a key player in The Hundred, delivering consistent performances. With 631 runs in 26 innings, he boasts an average of 27.43 and a strike rate of 140.84. Vince has scored five fifties, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings.

JAMES VINCE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 26

RUNS - 631

AVERAGE – 27.43

STRIKE RATE – 140.84

50s/100s – 5/0

2. Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills has proven to be a potent force with the ball in The Hundred. In 21 innings, he has claimed 26 wickets, with a strike rate of 15.26 and an economy rate of 7.76. His impressive average of 19.76 highlights his effectiveness as a bowler.

TYMAL MILLS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 21

WICKETS - 26

STRIKE RATE – 15.26

ECONOMY RATE – 7.76

AVERAGE – 19.76

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard scored a crucial 37 off 22 balls down the order in Brave’s last match against Northern Supechargers. His vast experience would come handy.

2. Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan, a key allrounder in the Southern Brave squad with rich experience in the shortest format of the game. In the tournament across four seasons, Jordan has picked 24 wickets off 21 matches at a strike rate of 14.83.

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. Phil Salt

Phil Salt has been a standout batter in The Hundred, amassing 723 runs in 29 innings. With an average of 25.82 and a remarkable strike rate of 162.10, he's known for his aggressive style. Salt has notched up four fifties, proving to be a reliable batter at the top of the order.

PHIL SALT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 29

RUNS - 723

AVERAGE – 25.82

STRIKE RATE - 162.10

50s/100s – 4/0

2. Wayne Madsen

Wayne Madsen has made his mark in The Hundred with 216 runs across 13 innings. Averaging 19.63 and maintaining a strike rate of 119.33, Madsen has demonstrated his capability with one fifty to his name. Though his numbers are modest, he is a valuable contributor to his team's batting lineup.

WAYNE MADSEN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 13

RUNS - 216

AVERAGE – 19.63

STRIKE RATE - 119.33

50s/100s – 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. Max Holden

Max Holden has scored 196 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 140. In the last match he scored a 40 off 37 balls.

2. Sikandar Raza

Playing in his debut Hundred season, Sikandar Raza has been a great addition to the Originals lineup. In first two matches he has picked two wickets and scored runs in the middle-order.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played four matches against each other in The Hundred, with one match having no result. Originals have won two matches while Brave have won one.

BRAVE V ORIGINALS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 4

Brave won: 1

Originals won: 2

No result: 1

Venue and Pitch

The Rose Bowl, Southampton has hosted 14 matches in the Men’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 152 and 135 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at this venue is 201 and the lowest score is 107.

MATCH PREDICTION

Southern Brave are favourites to win the match against Manchester Originals with the win percentage of 70%.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batters: James Vince (C), Philip Salt, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen

Allrounders: Chris Jordan (VC), Sikandar Raza, Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Akeal Hosein

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Leus du Plooy

BOWLER – Fazalhaq Farooqi

ALL-ROUNDER – Paul Walter