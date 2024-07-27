The Hundred 2024, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
The Hundred 2024, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Fire and Invincibles look solid this season and the meeting in Cardiff on Sunday promises to be great contest.
Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles have made dominating starts to The Hundred 2024 by winning their respective first games in convincing fashion. The bowlers of both the teams put up a stellar show and would be expected to fire again in this clash of the equals. Fire and Invincibles look solid this season and the meeting in Cardiff on Sunday promises to be a great contest.
LAST 5 MATCHES
WELSH FIRE: L L W W W
OVAL INVINCIBLES: W W W W W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WELSH FIRE AND OVAL INVINCIBLES
WELSH FIRE likely XI
Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips
Allrounders: Luke Wells, David Willey
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke
Bowlers: David Payne, Mason Crane, Josh Little, Jake Ball
OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI
Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Lammonby
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira
Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Amir
Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)
1. Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Tom Kohler-Cadmore in 21 innings in The Hundred has scored 408 runs at an average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 126.31, with 2 fifties. In the match against Manchester
Originals, he scored 18 off 12 balls.
TOM KOHLER-CADMORE IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 21
RUNS - 408
AVERAGE – 19.42
STRIKE RATE – 126.31
50s/100s – 2/0
2. Josh Little
Josh Little in the 12 innings in the tournament, has taken 23 wickets at a strike rate of 9.21 and an economy rate of 8.23, at an average of 12.65. In the last match, Little had picked two wickets.
JOSH LITTLE IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 12
WICKETS - 23
STRIKE RATE – 9.21
ECONOMY RATE – 8.23
AVERAGE – 12.65
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)
1. David Willey
Dabid Willey has started The Hundred 2024 with a bang as he picked three wickets in Fire’s last match against Manchester Originals.
2. Jonny Bairstow
Jason Bairstow brings in the international experience to the Welsh Fire side and his attacking strokeplay in the top order would be the key.
Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)
1. Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan across 23 innings in The Hundred, he has amassed 643 runs at an average of 33.84 and a strike rate of 141.00, with 7 fifties.
DAWID MALAN IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 23
RUNS - 643
AVERAGE – 33.84
STRIKE RATE - 141.00
50s/100s – 7/0
2. Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa in his eight innings in The Hundred, has taken 13 wickets at a strike rate of 11.53, an economy rate of 6.56, and an average of 12.61. In the last match, Zampa was the Player of the Match for picking three wickets.
ADAM ZAMPA IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 8
WICKETS - 13
STRIKE RATE - 11.53
ECONOMY RATE – 6.56
AVERAGE – 12.61
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)
1. Will Jacks
Will Jacks has played 24 innings in The Hundred, scoring 640 runs at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 164.52, with three fifties.
2. Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir in Oval Invincibles’ last match against Birmingham Phoenix bowled a brilliant spell where he picked two wickets. He troubled the batters with his pace and swing.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other with Oval Invincibles having won two and one match ending in a tie.
WELSH FIRE V OVAL INVINCIBLES - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 3
Welsh won: 0
Oval won: 2
No result: 1
Venue and Pitch
Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 12 matches in the Men’s Hundred. The average first innings score at the venue is 128 and the average second innings score is 123. The toss win to match win percentage is 25%. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at this venue is 165 and the lowest is 85.
MATCH PREDICTION
Oval Invincibles are favourites to win the match against Welsh Fire with the win percentage of 70%.
FANTASY XI
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings
Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Glenn Phillips, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan
Allrounders: David Willey, Luke Wells, Tom Lammonby
Bowlers: Josh Little, David Payne, Adam Zampa
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Tawanda Muyeye
BOWLER – Mohammad Amir
ALL-ROUNDER – Sam Curran
