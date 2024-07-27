The Hundred 2024, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles have made dominating starts to The Hundred 2024 by winning their respective first games in convincing fashion. The bowlers of both the teams put up a stellar show and would be expected to fire again in this clash of the equals. Fire and Invincibles look solid this season and the meeting in Cardiff on Sunday promises to be a great contest. The Hundred 2024, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy XI Prediction

LAST 5 MATCHES

WELSH FIRE: L L W W W

OVAL INVINCIBLES: W W W W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WELSH FIRE AND OVAL INVINCIBLES

WELSH FIRE likely XI

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Luke Wells, David Willey

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke

Bowlers: David Payne, Mason Crane, Josh Little, Jake Ball

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Lammonby

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Amir

Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)

1. Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore in 21 innings in The Hundred has scored 408 runs at an average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 126.31, with 2 fifties. In the match against Manchester

Originals, he scored 18 off 12 balls.

TOM KOHLER-CADMORE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 21

RUNS - 408

AVERAGE – 19.42

STRIKE RATE – 126.31

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Josh Little

Josh Little in the 12 innings in the tournament, has taken 23 wickets at a strike rate of 9.21 and an economy rate of 8.23, at an average of 12.65. In the last match, Little had picked two wickets.

JOSH LITTLE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 12

WICKETS - 23

STRIKE RATE – 9.21

ECONOMY RATE – 8.23

AVERAGE – 12.65

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)

1. David Willey

Dabid Willey has started The Hundred 2024 with a bang as he picked three wickets in Fire’s last match against Manchester Originals.

2. Jonny Bairstow

Jason Bairstow brings in the international experience to the Welsh Fire side and his attacking strokeplay in the top order would be the key.

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan across 23 innings in The Hundred, he has amassed 643 runs at an average of 33.84 and a strike rate of 141.00, with 7 fifties.

DAWID MALAN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 23

RUNS - 643

AVERAGE – 33.84

STRIKE RATE - 141.00

50s/100s – 7/0

2. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa in his eight innings in The Hundred, has taken 13 wickets at a strike rate of 11.53, an economy rate of 6.56, and an average of 12.61. In the last match, Zampa was the Player of the Match for picking three wickets.

ADAM ZAMPA IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 13

STRIKE RATE - 11.53

ECONOMY RATE – 6.56

AVERAGE – 12.61

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. Will Jacks

Will Jacks has played 24 innings in The Hundred, scoring 640 runs at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 164.52, with three fifties.

2. Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir in Oval Invincibles’ last match against Birmingham Phoenix bowled a brilliant spell where he picked two wickets. He troubled the batters with his pace and swing.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other with Oval Invincibles having won two and one match ending in a tie.

WELSH FIRE V OVAL INVINCIBLES - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Welsh won: 0

Oval won: 2

No result: 1

Venue and Pitch

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 12 matches in the Men’s Hundred. The average first innings score at the venue is 128 and the average second innings score is 123. The toss win to match win percentage is 25%. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at this venue is 165 and the lowest is 85.

MATCH PREDICTION

Oval Invincibles are favourites to win the match against Welsh Fire with the win percentage of 70%.

FANTASY XI

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Glenn Phillips, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: David Willey, Luke Wells, Tom Lammonby

Bowlers: Josh Little, David Payne, Adam Zampa

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Tawanda Muyeye

BOWLER – Mohammad Amir

ALL-ROUNDER – Sam Curran