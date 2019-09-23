e-paper
The Madhav Apte role in shaping Sachin Tendulkar’s career - Batting icon pays tribute to Mumbai stalwart

Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid heartfelt tribute to the departed soul and recalled fond memories with the veteran cricketer.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Madhav Apte
File image of Madhav Apte(Twitter)
         

Former India Test opener Madhav Apte, aged 86, passed away at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning. Five-hundred-and-forty-two-runs at 49.27, three fifties and one hundred — that’s what Madhav Apte’s record read after 7 Tests. And yet, he never played another game for India.

ALSO READ: Madhav Apte death: Why did prolific Mumbai batsman play only 7 Tests despite average of 49.27?

Sachin wrote: ‘Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well-wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace’.

 

Apte played 67 first-class matches (three of them for Bengal) and was a consistent performer for all his sides. He also served as the president of the famous Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Under his watch, rules were changed at the club. Incidentally, this paved the way for a 15-year-old Sachin Tendulkar to represent the club as a player.

Tributes poured in all from quarters:

 

 

 

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 13:29 IST

