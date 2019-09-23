The Madhav Apte role in shaping Sachin Tendulkar’s career - Batting icon pays tribute to Mumbai stalwart

cricket

Former India Test opener Madhav Apte, aged 86, passed away at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning. Five-hundred-and-forty-two-runs at 49.27, three fifties and one hundred — that’s what Madhav Apte’s record read after 7 Tests. And yet, he never played another game for India.

Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid heartfelt tribute to the departed soul and recalled fond memories with the veteran cricketer.

Sachin wrote: ‘Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well-wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace’.

Apte played 67 first-class matches (three of them for Bengal) and was a consistent performer for all his sides. He also served as the president of the famous Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. Under his watch, rules were changed at the club. Incidentally, this paved the way for a 15-year-old Sachin Tendulkar to represent the club as a player.

Tributes poured in all from quarters:

Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri Madhav Apte. He was one of the finest batsmen for India and Bombay. Condolences to his family members, friends and closed ones. #RIP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 23, 2019

He had a test average touching 50 despite not getting enough opportunities. Played active cricket till he was 71. A legend of Mumbai and Indian cricket passed away today. You will be missed Madhav Apte sir. #MadhavApte #rip pic.twitter.com/cDoOTXBQWm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 23, 2019

I am in mourning at the passing of Shri Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2019

