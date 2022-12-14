'The only Indian to play Bazball': Twitter explodes after Rishabh Pant achieves 2 huge milestones during IND vs BAN Test

Rishabh Pant and Test matches is a different love affair altogether. A large chunk of Pant's success in international cricket is due to his exploits in Test cricket. Pant may not have fared too well in limited-overs – although his ODI record isn't that bad – but in Test matches he becomes a different beast. Pant, at 25, has Test centuries in England, Australia and South Africa, and looked set to get one in Bangladesh as well before he got out for an attacking 46 on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Under the pump for his low scores in Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and the India vs New Zealand, Pant was released from the squad for the Bangladesh ODI series on medical grounds. Returning to play the Tests, Pant began the series well with a solid knock of 46 off just 45 balls, during which he blasted six fours and two sixes in a counter-attacking innings. Pant walked in to bat at the fall of Virat Kohli's wicket, which left India in trouble at 48/3. But instead of playing himself in, Pant batted in the only manner he knew: attack.

Also Read | Watch - Mehidy to Pant: The moment that broke Indian fans' hearts, left ex-Australia star disheartened

Pant took one single off the first six balls, before walloping Taijul Islam for a cracking four. In his next over, Pant smashed a four and a six off consecutive deliveries before turning his attention to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, taking both spinner for four more boundaries. Pant's stunning assault forced Shakib Al Hasan to ring a bowling change and bring on Ebadot Hossain, but the pacer was welcomed with a boundary. A second six later off Mehidy, Pant rocketed to 46 before getting bowled the very next ball to a loose shot playing on.

Rishabh Pant completed 4000 runs in International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 14, 2022

Rishabh pant is only player for India who can play bazz-ball cricket in test for India. pic.twitter.com/ttnb8GNkvQ — Chetan Choudhary 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ChetanC75495924) December 14, 2022

Rishabh Pant walking in with India's top order down in no time pic.twitter.com/7k6PyUIqDm — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) December 14, 2022

Fastest Indian to 50 Test sixes:



Rohit Sharma - 51 innings.



Rishabh Pant - 54 innings*. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2022

Well played Rishabh Pant.

And congratulations for hitting fastest 50 sixes in Test Cricket. pic.twitter.com/WeyVJY7Xhz — Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) December 14, 2022

Rishabh Pant is weird bro. How does this guy play test cricket so effortlessly aggressive but struggle in white ball. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) December 14, 2022

Rishabh Pant in last 7 innings in Test Cricket:



100*(139), 96(97), 39(26), 50(31), 146(111), 57(86), 46(45).



•Innings - 7

•Runs - 534

•Average - 89.0

•Strike rate - 100.0 pic.twitter.com/P6yyjo4Pjz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 14, 2022

Pant's knock was entertaining while it lasted. India were pottering along having lost three quick wickets and Pant's assault put the pressure back on Bangladesh. During the course of his innings, Pant registered two impressive milestones. After the great MS Dhoni, Pant became only the second India wicketkeeper to breach the 4K-run mark in international cricket, and the third fastest to hit 50 sixes in Tests, behind Shahid Afridi and Rohit Sharma. Afridi slammed his 50th six in only 26 Tests, while Rohit took 30 matches. Pant, got to the landmark playing his 31st Test.

Pant's wicket left the Indian innings delicately poised at 112/4 before a brilliant century partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer steadied the visitors. Iyer and Pujara notched up their respective half-centuries taking India to a solid 174/4 at tea. Pujara looked set to bring up his first century in three years but fell 10 short of it. Iyer, however is unbeaten on 82 as India finished Day 1 on 278/6 at stumps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON