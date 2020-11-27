‘The only thing I am worried about’: Kiran More highlights problems with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload

cricket

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 06:24 IST

There has been a call for India to look at the workload of its premier players. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have faced certain issues in the last 1-2 years having played cricket in all the formats for India while being key players for their franchise in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah and Pandya have had back issues and missed a considerable amount of action last year.

Bumrah is a key component of India’s team being the spearhead of the pace battery. He is one of the best fast bowlers of his generation and continuously produces the goods for the team. But former India wicketkeeper Kiran More is worried about the workload of Bumrah. He wants the team management to look at resting the fast bowler and keep him match ready in the Test matches.

‘The only thing I am worried about is Bumrah. He is going to play One-dayers, T20s, and Test matches. I think I will look at resting Bumrah, and also Shami. Preserve more for Test cricket. I will prefer to give rest to them in some of the matches, depending on the situation in the series, it doesn’t matter if I lose also. Go with one guy in one T20 with two young fast bowlers, even in One-day cricket. I will not go with both of them, need to rest one of them all the time. Play two matches, give rest, then play two matches,” Kiran More told Times of India.

“We need to give an opportunity to the young fast bowlers, who can get experience before the next World Cup. In ODIs, it depends on what sort of batting line-up Australia plays. I don’t mind going even with three spinners at some of the grounds because we have Jadeja who can also bat and bowl ten overs.”

Bumrah will spearhead India’s attack when they take the field on Friday to face Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.