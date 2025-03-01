'The rule was introduced in ODIs to nullify India's spin domination': Ashwin's mind-boggling charge against ICC

Ravichandran Ashwin made a significant charge against the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying the rule to have five fielders inside the circle and have two balls in ODIs was introduced to nullify India's spin advantage in the 50-over format. The former India spinner made the comments on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat' as he dissected the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match between England and Afghanistan. Ravichandran Ashwin made a hefty charge against the ICC, highlighting key changes in playing conditions for ODIs. (PTI)

Ashwin also strongly pleaded to eliminate the second new ball and the extra fielder inside the circle to restore the balance between bat and ball in ODIs.

He also spoke about how the matches in the Champions Trophy have been monotonous. “Before this Afghanistan versus England match, I was wondering whether there is any future for ODI cricket,” Ashwin said.

“Let’s be very honest with it. In T20Is, there is so much crowd, and consumption is high because it ends within four hours. I feel Test cricket will excel more once the first-class structure of teams like Afghanistan will improve," he added.

Rule to 'nullify India's spin domination'

Ashwin then further said that, in his opinion, the new rules in ODIs were brought just to remove India's spin advantage. He made the comment by highlighting how having two balls has eliminated reverse swing from the game.

“But in ODI, there is no contest. Until 2013-14, ODI cricket was played with one ball. Before 2015, the new rule was implemented where five fielders were allowed in the circle and two balls were introduced. I think, in many ways, that rule was to nullify India’s spin domination. That is just my take.”

“I think that is impacting the game massively. Because reverse swing is gone from the game now. Role of finger spin was also reduced," he added.

He also said that the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa will be a real challenge for the ICC, as the 50-over format is going through a crisis right now. Ashwin also batted for ODI cricket to be played with the red ball.

“The 50 over World Cup (2027) in South Africa is going to be a real challenge for the ICC. It is at the brink of a decision being made. Because the game is going so slow, it’s meandering along. I have a question in my mind that is there a place for 50 overs in today’s cricket?" asked Ashwin.

“Until this Afghanistan vs England game. This Champions Trophy was just so monotonous. “There used to be a time where one-day used to be play with the red ball. It is time to seriously give it a thought about this particular format of the game," he added.