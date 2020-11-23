‘The time is very near when Virat Kohli will be lifting the World Cup’, reckons Harbhajan Singh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:58 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has raised the standards of cricket in the present era. His excellence across formats has made him one of the greats of the game. Having 70 international centuries at the age of 32 is one of the factors why he gets praised all over the world.

Despite having a heap of records to his credit, he still lacks an ICC trophy in his cabinet. Ever since he took over team’s captaincy in the limited-overs format, he came close to winning the ICC title twice but could not succeed in doing so.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final was the first heart-breaking for Kohli when the men-in-blue lost to arch-rivals Pakistan. Next was the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-finals, that witnessed an unfortunate ousting of Team India from the tournament after losing to New Zealand, despite ending the league stage on the top of the table.

But veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh strongly believes that Kohli will soon be lifting a World Cup. During an interaction with India Today, Harbhajan stated that the Indian skipper won’t retire until he wins an ICC trophy.

“Any captain would like to have that achievement. Winning the T20 World Cup in 2021 would be brilliant. It will not make Virat Kohli very big, he’s already a very big player, but yes it will add on to his legacy of being a World Cup-winning captain,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“With the kind of team we have, I don’t think Virat Kohli will leave without any trophies. The time is very near where Virat will be lifting the World Cup, maybe the T20 one or the next one,” Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan’s statement came days after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly unveiled the ICC World T20 trophy as India is scheduled to host the mega event in 2021.