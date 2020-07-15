e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘The way his mind works in chases is amazing’: Rishabh Pant reveals favourite batting partner

‘The way his mind works in chases is amazing’: Rishabh Pant reveals favourite batting partner

Pant, who has struggled to make the most of the opportunities that have come his way ever since Dhoni made himself unavailable for the national team after India’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign, spoke to his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
India's MS Dhoni (L) and Rishabh Pant during nets.
India's MS Dhoni (L) and Rishabh Pant during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

It has been rare that Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have played together for India. But the young wicket-keeper batsman, who is still seen by many as the long term successor of MS Dhoni as India’s man behind the stumps, has revealed that Dhoni is the batsman with whom he likes to bat the most.

Pant, who has struggled to make the most of the opportunities that have come his way ever since Dhoni made himself unavailable for the national team after India’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign, spoke to his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ: Was very scared of him, used to find a place where he can’t see me: Kapil Dev on former India captain S Venkataraghavan

“My favourite batting partner is Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) but it’s rare that I get a chance to bat with him. If he’s (Dhoni) out there batting with you, things remain sorted. He lays out the plan and you have to just follow him. The way his mind works during chases is amazing,” said Pant during an online interaction with Delhi Capitals.

Pant was expected to stake his claim for a place in India T20 World Cup squad during this season’s IPL but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the IPL already and teh World Cup looks all set to be rescheduled as well.

He also spoke about how batting with senior players makes his job easy.

“Virat bhai (Virat Kohli), Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) actually, whenever you bat with senior players, it’s a different experience altogether. Even when I am batting with Shreyas Iyer in IPL, it’s different chemistry altogether,” he added.

Pant has scored 814 runs in 13 Test matches for India, which includes two centuries and two half centuries. He has scored 374 runs in 16 ODIs and 410 runs in 29 T20Is. He has been a pillar of strength for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL over the years.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In