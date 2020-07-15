e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Was very scared of him, used to find a place where he can’t see me: Kapil Dev on former India captain S Venkataraghavan

Was very scared of him, used to find a place where he can’t see me: Kapil Dev on former India captain S Venkataraghavan

Kapil Dev, who made his debut under Bishan Bedi’s captaincy and played a lot under Sunil Gavaskar, said S Venkataraghavan gave him a hard time when he was the Indian captain.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev(PTI)
         

Apart from being termed as India’s best seam-bowling all-rounder, legendary Kapil Dev is also highly rated as a captain. Under his leadership, India won its maiden World Cup in 1983 that revolutionised cricket in the country. The former India all-rounder, who commanded respect from his teammates on the back of some outstanding individual performances, revealed that he was scared of Venkataraghavan when he first came into the side in the 1978-79 season.

Kapil, who made his debut under Bishan Bedi’s captaincy and played a lot under Sunil Gavaskar, said Venkataraghavan gave him a hard time when he was the Indian captain.

Kapil played four Tests and three ODIs under Venkataraghavan’s captaincy. Kapil said Venkataraghavan, who later on became a successful umpire after retirement, always used to get angry just by seeing his face.

Also Read | Dhoni, Rohit, Ponting, Clarke: Hussey compares captaincy styles of greats

“In England the evening break during a Test match is called a Tea break. Venkataraghavan always used to argue and fought saying why only tea break? It should be tea and coffee break. So he was like that.

“I was very scared of him. Firstly he only used to speak in English and secondly we all know his anger. Even when he was an umpire he used to give not out in a way as if he was scolding the bowler. When I went to England in 79, he was captain, I used to find a place where he can’t see me. We had Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar, so he couldn’t really say much to them. And naturally whenever he saw me, he used to fire up. I used to have breakfast sitting in one corner because I was a heavy eater and he would be like ‘he’s always eating,’” Kapil said in an interview with former India opener WV Raman.

 

Kapil then went on to narrate an incident about a Test match against the West Indies in Barbados in 1983 when he was the captain and Venkataraghavan was his teammate. Kapil said he got confused when the off-spinner questioned him about bowling changes with such authority despite Kapil being the captain.

“I will tell you an incident when we were playing a Test in Barbados. That wicket was bit bouncy so fast bowlers were bowling more and the first spinner I introduced was Ravi Shastri. Venky was waking from the slips. He said ‘Kapil’. I said ‘Yes Venky!’ By that time I had started to call him Venky but before that it was ‘sir’ only. He said ‘Did I say I don’t want to bowl?’ I didn’t understand who was the captain, he or me. I said ‘Yes Venky your time will come’. His nature was so lovable. He used to scold despite me being the captain.”

Venkataraghavan retired in 1983 after playing 57 Tests and 15 ODIs for India picking up 156 and 5 wickets respectively.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for remarks on Ayodhya, Lord Ram
Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for remarks on Ayodhya, Lord Ram
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
‘Party doors not shut’: Congress leader after Sachin Pilot denies joining BJP
‘Party doors not shut’: Congress leader after Sachin Pilot denies joining BJP
Reliance AGM 2020: Here is what Mukesh Ambani may announce today
Reliance AGM 2020: Here is what Mukesh Ambani may announce today
Graeme Smith highlights ‘biggest difference’ between Dhoni and Ganguly
Graeme Smith highlights ‘biggest difference’ between Dhoni and Ganguly
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In