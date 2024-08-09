Trent Rockets head to Southampton to face Southern Brave as the Women’s Hundred 2024 begins to heat up. Brave finally tallied a win with their defeat of Oval Invincibles, getting on the board in a disappointing season for the 2023 champions. Trent Rockets are also fresh off a victory, and will be trying to make a late push to finish in the top 3, beginning with this contest. The Women’s Hundred 2024, SOUTHERN BRAVE vs TRENT ROCKETS : Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis(Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

SOUTHERN BRAVE: T L L L

TRENT ROCKETS: W L L L W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

SOUTHERN BRAVE LIKELY XI

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt

Allrounders: Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Naomi Dattani

Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby

Bowlers: Lauren Cheatle, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

TRENT ROCKETS LIKELY XI

Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George, Alexa

Stonehouse

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (SOUTHERN BRAVE)

1. SMRITI MANDHANA

Mandhana hasn’t been in the best form in her matches in this tournament so far, but is still fresh from an excellent few months in the national team. She will want to use this opportunity to get runs on the board for herself.

INNINGS - 28

RUNS - 674

AVERAGE – 26.96

STRIKE RATE – 139.54

50s/100s – 5/0

2. LAUREN BELL

The tall seamer Lauren Bell is the main threat in the Southern Brave bowling, and has taken 5 wickets this season. A lot will depend on her bowling form if Brave want results.

INNINGS - 31

WICKETS - 37

STRIKE RATE – 15.92

ECONOMY RATE – 6.15

AVERAGE – 19.57

Players who can make a difference (SOUTHERN BRAVE)

1. Dani Wyatt

Dani Wyatt has been the standout batter for Brave, with 225 runs in 6 matches. A match-winning 46* in the previous game, including a last-ball six, will give her confidence.

2. Lauren Cheatle

Lauren Cheatle is the top wicket-taker for the Braves so far this season with 6 wickets. Her last two matches have seen her with figures of 4/14, with crucial powerplay wickets.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRENT ROCKETS)

1. Heather Graham

Heather Graham has excelled with both bat and ball so far this tournament, and her all-round quality makes her one of the best players on offer in this matchup.

INNINGS: 15

RUNS: 247

AVERAGE: 30.88

STRIKE RATE: 144.44

50s/100s: 0/0

2. Alana King

Alana King’s leg-spin could play an important role in this match. She is fresh off a 3-wicket haul against London Spirit in the previous match.

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 18

STRIKE RATE – 20.28

ECONOMY RATE – 5.51

AVERAGE – 22.33

Players who can make a difference (TRENT ROCKETS)

1. Ashleigh Gardner

Similar to Graham, Ash Gardner is a terrific all-round player in the ranks of Trent Rockets. She picked up 3 wickets in the previous match and is an important batter for the team.

2. Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Sciver-Brunt has scored 209 runs in 5 matches, and has been one of the best batters in the tournament so far. She is a consistent run-scorer and will be essential for Rockets’ playoff hopes.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Southern Brave have dominated the Trent Rockets in the past, winning all 4 of their meetings in the Women’s Hundred.

MATCHES SOUTHERN BRAVE WON TRENT ROCKETS WON NO RESULT 4 4 0 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Rose Bowl is seen as a chasing venue, with the vast majority of teams choosing to field after winning the toss. However, the Hundred has seen the results as fairly even whether batting first or second, with 6 wins batting first and 8 wins batting second. The highest score at the Rose Bowl is 166, while the lowest is 76.

MATCH PREDICTION

While Southern Brave have dominated this fixture in the past, Trent Rockets are looking to be in better form and will be in need of a win. Their batting has begun to click, and that may be enough for them to pull off their first win over the struggling Brave. The Rockets have a 70% chance of winning this match.

FANTASY XI

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Dani Wyatt, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Alana King, Kirstie Gordon

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Maia Bouchier

BOWLER – Lauren Cheatle

ALL-ROUNDER – Georgia Adams