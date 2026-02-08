‘The world is watching’: Yuvraj Singh blown away by Nepal’s giant-killing bid; Dale Steyn makes surprise offer

For the second day in a row, an associate nation pushed a former world champion to the brink. But unlike the earlier near-misses, Nepal genuinely jolted England and came within touching distance of one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history. Nepal's players greet fans in the stands after the team lost the T20 World Cup 2026 group game against England at the Wankhede Stadium (PTI)

Chasing 185 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Nepal supporters turned out in numbers and rallied behind the side throughout, the ICC associate reduced the equation to just 10 required off the final six balls. Sam Curran, however, held his nerve at the death to deny England a shocking start to their campaign. Even in defeat, Nepal’s fearless display earned widespread praise from former cricketers.

A mismatch appeared on the cards after half-centuries from captain Harry Brook (53) and Jacob Bethell (55) powered England to 184 for 7. But Rohit Paudel’s side refused to roll over. The skipper struck a brisk 39, while Kushal Bhurtel (29) and Dipendra Singh Airee (44) mounted a spirited chase that sent alarm bells ringing in the English camp.

Nepal eventually fell agonisingly short, with Curran conceding just four runs in the final over as they finished on 180 for 6.

The performance drew plaudits from across the cricketing world. Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Irfan Pathan lauded Nepal’s rise, while South Africa great Dale Steyn went a step further, publicly offering to mentor the team.

“Huge respect to Nepal. Took on one of the best teams in the world, stayed in the fight till the very last ball and showed what belief and heart can do. This is how teams grow and champions rise. The cricketing world is watching!” Yuvraj tweeted.