'Their loyalty ends where...': Prithvi Shaw's cryptic message goes viral amid India opener's 'selfie' controversy

Team India's star opener Prithvi Shaw has remained in headlines over the past few weeks. After being repeatedly snubbed for national selection, Shaw was eventually included in India's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand in Jaunary earlier this year. Shaw didn't get a game in the series but it seemed Shaw's international career might just come back on track, until an incident on February 15 dragged him into a controversy again. Shaw was allegedly attacked for refusing a selfie following an argument with a social media influencer named Sapna Gill, who, in turn, also filed an application in a Mumbai police station seeking registration of an FIR against Shaw and others for allegedly outraging her modesty.

Amid the controversies, Shaw has now posted a cryptic Instagram story in which he seemingly takes a dig at people using him for ‘benefits’.

“Some people will only 'love you' as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop,” Shaw's Instagram story read.

Shaw had last appeared for India in July 2021 during a T20I against Sri Lanka. He has since been performing consistently for his domestic side Mumbai, which he also captained to the final of the Ranji Trophy last year. In the Indian Premier League, Shaw plays for the Delhi Capitals.

The fiery young opener was one of the players retained by the Capitals ahead of the 2022 edition; he scored 283 runs in 10 matches in the season, playing at an impressive strike rate of 147.45.

Recently, Shaw was a part of a three-day camp in Kolkata that also included the likes of Chetan Sakariya and Manish Pandey, among other domestic players. It was monitored by legendary former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Shaw will return to action in the Indian Premier League for the Capitals.

