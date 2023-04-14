Home / Cricket / 'Their players are busy in IPL. How can they get NOCs?': Razzaq bashes NZ stars for skipping Pakistan series

'Their players are busy in IPL. How can they get NOCs?': Razzaq bashes NZ stars for skipping Pakistan series

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2023 05:04 PM IST

A majority of NZ stars will miss the T20I series against Pakistan, as they're currently in India for the 2023 Indian Premier League.

A host of New Zealand cricketers are currently in India where they are taking part in the 2023 Indian Premier League. While Kane Williamson – representing Gujarat Titans – had faced an unfortunate injury in the opening game of the season, many other Kiwi stars are a part of the league including pace spearheads Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee, as well as batters Glenn Philipps and Devon Conway. Incidentally, New Zealand are also taking on Pakistan in a five-match T20I and ODI series starting today, but the ‘BlackCaps’ have travelled with a weakened squad for the series in the shortest format.

Tom Latham leads the Kiwi squad that features a number of new names and former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq wasn't particularly happy with some of the major New Zealand players skipping the series for the IPL. Namedropping the league, Razzaq expressed his surprise at the New Zealand players receiving No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the IPL.

“Firstly, New Zealand should've travelled with their strongest squad. Some went to IPL, some were unfit. There's no interest in the series. When we played Tests, it was their full-strength squad and we saw exciting games,” Razzaq told Geo News.

“They don't have strong players right now. It feels similar to the team we sent when we played against Afghanistan. Their terms and conditions are different, their players are busy in IPL. I don't know how these guys can get NOCs to play in leagues. The first priority is always the national team. It's very strange that they've travelled with a young team,” Razzaq further said.

The first of the five T20Is take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday; the sides will stay in Lahore for two more games before travelling to Rawalpindi for the remaining T20Is in the series. Babar Azam will return to Pakistan squad as their captain, as the hosts field a full-strength squad for the five-match rubber.

