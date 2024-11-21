'There are no friends on field. You aren't playing IPL': Michael Clarke defends Gautam Gambhir's aggressive PC remarks

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has lauded India head coach Gautam Gambhir's assertive stance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, viewing it as a catalyst for reinvigorating the historic rivalry. Gambhir’s bold remarks during the pre-series press conference stirred debates among fans and experts, but Clarke sees merit in the aggressive mindset. Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir during a pre-departure press conference before leaving for Australia tour, in Mumbai(PTI)

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Clarke highlighted that such an approach fosters a competitive edge, which he believes has been somewhat diluted by the camaraderie developed through franchise leagues like the IPL.

“I think it becomes harder these days because you spend more time playing with opposition players. I think when I played or before the IPL, it was a lot easier, you can see each other as much, and you weren't in the same team. But I think there's no doubt. I think that's why India have had success in Australia the last couple of times,” Clarke said.

“I think there's been a very clear line in the sand from all the players that when they step into this country. There are no friends on the field. Off the field, fine, but on the field, you're playing for your country. You're not playing in the same IPL team.”

Clarke, a vocal advocate of preserving the intensity of international cricket, stressed that players need to prioritize national pride over personal relationships during marquee contests.

According to Clarke, Gambhir's fiery attitude could instrumental to India's chances in the series, while further hoping that Australia would adopt a similar ethos to reignite the fierce rivalry between the two cricketing giants.

"I'd like to think Australia will have the same attitude, you know. It's not what you say. It's not about sledging, but it's what you do. It's your intent, it's your attitude. It's having your teammates back when required. So I'd be surprised if Australia weren't in the same situation. And I think that'll help make this a great series. I think it'll be competitive on the field, and you'll see Australia want to win and so do India," Clarke added.

India eye hat-trick

India have won their last two Test series Down Under and would be itching to make it three in a row when the first Test begins on November 22. However, the side is coming on the back of an unprecedented 0-3 clean sweep defeat at home to New Zealand, which adds to the pressure on Rohit Sharma's men.