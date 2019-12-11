‘There is only love...’: Virat Kohli has a special message for wife Anushka Sharma on anniversary

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday wrote a special message for his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma as the couple celebrated their second marriage anniversary. In a tweet, Kohli shared a photo in which he is kissing Anushka on the forehead - and wrote: “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”

Anushka also took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of the couple from their wedding day, and wrote a special message for her cricketer husband.

“To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kohli is just six runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs at home, and he could achieve the milestone when India take on West Indies in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday. In the process, he will become the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000) are the only two batsmen in the world to achieve this feat at this point.

India captain Virat Kohli reached several milestones in his already illustrious career in 2019. He led India to record 12th consecutive Test series win at home, with victories over South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. The right-handed batsman also equalled Ricky Ponting’s record of 41 international centuries as captain, after his majestic ton in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh last month. After a hundred in India’s first-ever pink-ball Test, Kohli surpassed Steve Smith to regain the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings.