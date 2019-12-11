India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams - Windies coach speaks out on ’interesting’ rivalry

cricket

All eyes will once again be on the rivalry between India skipper Virat Kohli and Windies bowler Kesrick Williams when the two teams lock horns in third and final T20I at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The series is locked 1-1 as India thumped the visitors by six wickets in the opener while Windies hit back by taking the second T20I by eight wickets.

Apart from good cricket played between the teams, rivalry between Kohli and Williams has also caught the imagination of fans. Kohli mimicked Williams’ trademark notebook celebration after taking him for runs in Hyderabad.

Williams then got the better of Kohli in Thiruvananthapuram and after dismissing him, the bowler gave India skipper the ‘keep shut’ send-off. Windies coach Phil Simmons was asked about who will have the last laugh in Mumbai and he gave a rather simple answer.

“The banter has been good. It has been interesting because they are 1-1 now because he (Virat) got Kesrick in the first match and Kesrick got him in the second. Let’s see who wins it tomorrow (Wednesday),” Simmons told reporters on the eve of Mumbai T20I.

After the end of first match, Kohli explained why he chose to imitate Williams during the match. He said that cricket is all about playing hard, but in the end, it is important to have respect for your opponents.

It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that’s what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that’s what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents,” Kohli had said at the post-match ceremony.