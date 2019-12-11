India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in Indian ODI squad

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:57 IST

Karnataka and Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal was on Wednesday drafted in the Indian squad for three-match ODI series against West Indies as a replacement for injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw had already missed the T20I series against the Windies due to an injury sustained while playing for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The BCCI informed the same through an official release which stated:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI series against West Indies.

Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series. The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan’s stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness.”

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar