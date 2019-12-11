e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cricket

India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in Indian ODI squad

Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series.

cricket Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Indore: Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal holds up his bat as he reacts after scoring a double century on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Indore, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Indore: Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal holds up his bat as he reacts after scoring a double century on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Indore, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.(PTI)
         

Karnataka and Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal was on Wednesday drafted in the Indian squad for three-match ODI series against West Indies as a replacement for injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw had already missed the T20I series against the Windies due to an injury sustained while playing for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The BCCI informed the same through an official release which stated:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI series against West Indies.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri has his say on reports of rift with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series. The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan’s stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness.”

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

tags
top news
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news