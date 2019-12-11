Virat Kohli leads list of Google’s top trending Sports Personalities in 2019

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:55 IST

India captain Virat Kohli reached several milestones in his already illustrious career in 2019. He led India to record 12th consecutive Test series win at home, with victories over South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. The right-handed batsman also equalled Ricky Ponting’s record of 41 international centuries as captain, after his majestic ton in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh last month. After a hundred in India’s first-ever pink-ball Test, Kohli surpassed Steve Smith to regain the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

As the year comes to an end, Kohli has added another feather to his list of achievements. As per a release from Google, the skipper has topped the list of “top-trending Sports Personalities” in 2019 in India.

The 31-year-old pipped former India captain MS Dhoni and vice-captain Rohit Sharma to become the top player in the list. Out-of-action Hardik Pandya and Yuvraj Singh, who retired in June this year, are at fourth and fifth place, respectively. Shuttler PV Sindhu, who won the World Championships gold this year, is the only non-cricketer sportsperson in the list, at 8th position.

Top Sports-related searches in 2019. ( HT Photo )

Meanwhile, Kohli is just six runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs at home, and he could achieve the milestone when India take on West Indies in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday. In the process, he will become the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000) are the only two batsmen in the world to achieve this feat at this point.

Kohli hammered his highest T20I score of 94* in the first T20I to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 208. But a eight-wicket defeat in the 2nd T20I has levelled the series. With the decider to be played on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the skipper will be hoping for an improved showing in all the three departments - batting, bowling and fielding, so that the hosts can claim the series win.