‘They’ve got a couple of options’: Adam Gilchrist names his pick for next Australia captain

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:16 IST

Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist feels either Steve Smith or Pat Cummins can take up the captaincy role after current skipper Tim Paine. The southpaw however insisted that Paine should continue as captain till the time he is in the playing XI for Australia. Before the start of series against Pakistan, Paine had stated this could be his last summer with the Test team so Gilchrist believes Smith or Cummins can take up the role easily once the current captain goes away.

“I think they’ve got a couple of options in Smith or Cummins should Paine pull out or they don’t feel he’s the right man to be in the team anymore,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “Pat’s come out and said he’s feeling comfortable now should they call on him.”

“I honestly don’t know if it would be good or bad thing for Smithy. If he wants to do it and they feel he’s right to do it maybe that would be the right move for the team,” he added.

This is not the first time that a former Australia cricketer has backed Smith to take up the role of captaincy once his leadership ban ends. He has been in sensational form with the bat following his return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his role in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco.

“It’s the million-dollar question: when Steve Smith’s ban is up will he go straight back into the captaincy or will he not?” Ponting told 7NEWS.

“To be honest I think it’s up to Tim how long he plays. He’s the best keeper in the world. Whether that’s as captain or not that’s up to the hierarchy at Cricket Australia to make that decision. I’ve been on record already -- when Tim’s time is up I’d like to see Steve Smith have another go.

“I think he probably feels like there’s unfinished business there as far as his captaincy’s concerned. He’s got to want to do it and obviously then the authorities have to say yes or no,” he added.