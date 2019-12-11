Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ‘When your players play at home...’ - Shoaib Akhtar hails return of Test cricket to Pakistan

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:44 IST

Legendary fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar hailed the return of Test cricket to the country after Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka in the first match of two-match series in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Tight security ringed Rawalpindi cricket stadium on Wednesday as Pakistan hosted their first Test match since a deadly attack on Sri Lanka’s team ushered in a decade of sporting isolation.

Also Read: Sourav-Shastri game...brilliant chaat & bhel puri for media: Ravi Shastri

Akhtar was quick to make a comment on the momentous occasion and he took to social media to say: “I welcome Test Cricket back to Pakistan. Specially, to my city Rawalpindi. When your players play at home, they become heroes, this is what inspires a young generation to take up a sport and idolize greatness.”

I welcome Test Cricket back to Pakistan. Specially, to my city Rawalpindi.

When your players play at home, they become heroes, this is what inspires a young generation to take up a sport and idolize greatness.#PAKvSL #Rawalpindi — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 11, 2019

Despite being targeted in the 2009 guns-and-rocket assault, Sri Lanka have returned for two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi which Pakistan hope will help convince other teams to visit.

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in Indian ODI squad

The absence of international cricket has been keenly felt in Pakistan, a hotbed of the game, with significant reputational damage and “substantial” financial losses, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan have been forced to play their home matches on neutral ground in the United Arab Emirates, meaning all of their team are taking part in their first Test on home soil.

Also Read: Sri Lanka bowler Udana’s show of sportsmanship wins internet - Watch

International cricket began making inroads back into the country when Zimbabwe became the first team to play in Pakistan in 2015, paving the wave for a smattering of Twenty20 matches ever since.

But Test matches -- considered the pinnacle of international cricket -- have until now remained absent. The second Test is in Karachi from December 19.

((With agency inputs))