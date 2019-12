Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score and updates 1st Test Day 1 at Rawalpindi

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Live Updates: Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss against Pakistan on Day 1 of the first Test encounter in Rawalpindi. Pakistan host Sri Lanka in a two-match series, their first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore which left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi