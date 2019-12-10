Virat Kohli’s birthday wish for MS Dhoni the most retweeted sports post of 2019

cricket

It was a moment, an act, that highlighted the deep bond shared by two of India’s biggest modern day cricketers. The perfect example of the apprentice paying his ultimate respect to the master. MS Dhoni will go down in history as one of the finest ODI player and captain ever. Apart from his successes on the field, his biggest contribution to Indian cricket has been the players whom he backed and ensured they bloomed into superstars. One such player is current Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was backed to the hilt by Dhoni in his initial years in international cricket.

On Dhoni’s birthday, July 7, Kohli posted a heartfelt message to ‘his captain’ on Twitter. “Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain,” Kohli wrote.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

It has now turned out that Kohli’s birthday wish was the most retweeted in the world of sports. This was revealed by Twitter India in their blog. “In sports, Vikat Kohli wished M.S Dhoni on his birthday, which became the most Retweeted Tweet in the world of sports. This heartfelt Tweet by Kohli on Mahi’s birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans,” Twitter India wrote.

The post has been retweeted 45.8k times at the time the copy was bieng filed and had received 412.7k likes. Dhoni is currently on a self imposed break from international cricket and there has been a lot of talk about whether he will play for India again or not.

Team India coach Ravi Shastri recently revealed in an interview with India Today that Dhoni is likely to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and prove his mettle for a place in the Indian squad again. Dhoni last played for Indian in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.