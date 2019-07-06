‘There’s no competition,’ Roman Reigns gives his verdict on WWE vs AEW debate

All Elite Wrestling has been creating waves in the pro-wrestling business with its edgy content and emerging as an alternative to WWE. Their first show “Double or Nothing” was a massive success and the ending of the show had former WWE champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) debuting for the promotion. The PPV buys were also around 100k and people started speculating that AEW might seriously become a competition for WWE in the future.

The presence of big name wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks has surely bolstered the roster while the millions pumped in by businessman Tony Khan will give it a massive financial backing.

So how big a threat does WWE reckon AEW to be? The most popular full-time wrestler in WWE, Roman Reigns has provided an answer to that query. Reigns appeared confident while saying that there’s no competition between WWE and AEW, as the world’s biggest promotion knows what they are doing.

ALSO READ:Will Donald Trump make WWE return in 2019?

‘I’ll just say this ... It’s all so new and it was what it was with [Dean] Ambrose leaving and popping up over there. Competition? No, there’s no competition. WWE, we know exactly what we’re doing.

We have the best talent in the world. There’s no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom. We are world class all the way through,’ Roman told The Sportster.

Roman also went on to say that AEW will be another option for the wrestlers but has labelled people foolish who think that there will be comparison between the two promotions.

‘I’m never against optimism, but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn’t a bad thing.’

Roman is currently involved in a feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. He will team up with The Undertaker to take on the duo at WWE’s next PPV Extreme Rules this Sunday (Monday morning in India).

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 15:37 IST