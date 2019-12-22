e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'There was no point': Mushfiqur Rahim has his say on IPL Auction snub

When asked about him not getting any buyers in this year’s IPL auction, Mustafizur Rahim said that he did not want to send his name in the first place and also added that it is not a big issue for him.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2019 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during a practice session.
Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim was once again part of the IPL 2020 auction but he did not attract any buyers at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He has been the part of the auction for quite some years now but the veteran cricketer has not played in the competition till now. When asked about him not getting any buyers in this year’s auction, Mustafizur said that he did not want to send his name in the first place and also added that it is not a big issue for him.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to send my name at first because I thought no one is going to pick me. So there was no point in keeping my name there,” said Mushfiqur after the clash between his side Khulna Tigers and Rangers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

“But when they [IPL authorities] sent in the request, I thought there may be some chance this time. It did not happen but it is not in my control. It is not a big issue for me. I don’t know a lot about it. I got to know from [media] about which franchises might be interested. I don’t know anything other than that,” he added.

Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League auctions when he was sold for Rs 15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The Aussie speedster attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, KKR intervened and stole the player.

Another Aussie went for big money as Glenn Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab, a franchise Maxwell has represented earlier. Maxwell has returned to competitive cricket recently after taking a break due to mental health issues. Maxwell had a base price of 2 crore.

South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who was earlier an integral part of the Delhi franchise, also attracted big bucks. After an intense battle between four franchises, the Protea star was bought for 10 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had a base price of 1.5 crore.

