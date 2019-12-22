How Manoj Tiwary ‘celebrated’ IPL 2020 Auctions snub - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 16:18 IST

India batsman Manoj Tiwary went unsold at the IPL Auctions 2020 which took place earlier this week. This is the second straight year in which the right-handed batsman was not picked up by any of the eight franchises. Tiwary had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, but none of the side showed interest in buying his services. Despite not being picked, the 34-year-old looked in good spirits as he “celebrated’” IPL snub at a restaurant.

Also read: Shai Hope beats Viv Richards, Brian Lara to create huge ODI record

Tiwary shared of a short video of himself on Twitter in which he was seen having a beverage by the seaside. “Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here i’m celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction,” he wrote in the caption.

Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here i’m celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0IUhtpIRv — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 22, 2019

On Saturday, former India spinner Murali Kartik had also questioned Tiwary’s snub at the auction. In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote: “I dont tweet a lot,this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago,but can’t understand how players like @tiwarymanoj not be picked,these are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for.other players who come to mind @s_badrinath & @pragyanojha.”

I dont tweet a lot,this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago,but can't understand how players like @tiwarymanoj not be picked,these are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for.other players who come to mind @s_badrinath & @pragyanojha — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 21, 2019

Tiwary has played 98 IPL matches in his career for several franchises over the years, which include Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant. He has scored 1,695 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 116.97.

IPL Auctions 2020 took place on Thursday in which all the eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals - spent moolahs to fill the gaps left in their squads. Kolkata Knight Riders, surprisingly, spent big bucks when they went after Australia speedster Pat Cummins.

Also read: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score and updates

The two-time title winners bought Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell also saw a huge bidding war for him, but eventually he landed with his previous team Kings XI Punjab, who bought his services for Rs 10.5 crore.