India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma breaks 22-year-old record in third ODI

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:11 IST

Rohit Sharma is no stranger to creating records and the Indian cricket team opener added another feat to his already illustrious career during the 3rd ODI encounter against West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. Rohit went past former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya and became the highest run-scorer as an opener across all the three formats. The right-hander went past Jayasuriya’s tally of 2,387 runs which he notched up in 1997 when he scored a single off Sheldon Cottrell in the third over of the encounter.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard hit attacking half-centuries to power the West Indies to 315 for five.

Pooran, who hit 89 off 63 balls, and Pollard, 74 not out, put on 135 runs for the fifth wicket as the West Indies put up a challenging total after being in trouble at 144 for four in Cuttack.

The left-right batting pair of Pooran and Pollard, who hit three fours and seven sixes in his 51-ball blitz, combined to rebuild the innings and then took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

India paceman Navdeep Saini claimed two wickets after being handed his ODI cap by skipper Virat Kohli who won the toss and elected to bowl in India’s bid to clinch a series tied at 1-1.

(With agency inputs)