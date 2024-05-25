Chennai, Riding on skipper Pat Cummins' cricket smarts, Sunrisers Hyderabad will come back all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of Indian Premier League, asserted the team's assistant coach Simon Helmot. There won't be any change in our method in final: SRH assistant coach Helmot

Emboldened by their 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on a slow track here on Friday, Helmot said there won't be any change to the team's style of play in the summit showdown against KKR. The final will be played at Chepauk on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We must stick to our philosophy. We have done it all season, and it has got us into the situation we are now. There won't be any change in our method in the final," Helmot said at the post-match presser.

"I'm very proud of the way the team has taken into that even under pressure, and Rahul Tripathi upheld that today. He, Trav, and Klaasen continued that momentum throughout the innings."

Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen shone with the bat as SRH posted 175/9 after batting first. The total proved to be enough as they restricted RR to 139/7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

SRH, who finished in the top two, had failed in Qualifier 1 against KKR before prevailing in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about the track, he said, "The wicket looked good and shiny. We got to a fairly good start, and we probably lost an extra wicket.

"As the innings got on, the slower off-cutters and bouncers started working. We got that information into the second innings.

"We wanted the ball to get a bit older and bowl it hard into the wicket so that we might get some reaction. And obviously, the spin came into play."

Rajasthan Royals' talented batters miserably failed as SRH's unfancied spin twins Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web to set-up a 36-run win.

Helmot praised skipper Cummins for his decision-making abilities and relationship with head coach Daniel Vetori.

"The credit goes to the captain. He made decisions at a time when he felt that conditions were conducive to spin.

"There were two right-handers at the time, and he felt that a left-arm orthodox spinner would be a good option. As for Abhishek, it might have been his gut feeling, and if it is, what a wonderful decision it was because it changed the complexion of the game.

"Pat and Dan have a very good relationship and are keen to explore different ideas. They give the players the freedom to do what they want to do on the field, and we saw that today."

Speaking further on Cummins, Helmot said he loves to give freedom to his teammates and doesn't engage much in team meetings.

"A very practical guy, very humble, very empathetic to his fellow teammates and coaching staff. He is into the statistics and gets the information that he needs against a particular opposition in certain conditions.

"He doesn't waste time in meetings. Our team meeting today was 35 seconds. But a lot of information has already been spoken about.

"There has been a lot of one-on-one with the fielding coach, bowling coach and the batting coach. We try to limit the large group meetings."

'The decision-makers were very wise in making Shahbaz Ahmed's trade'

=============================================

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been a top acquisition by SRH this season and Helmot hailed him as a multi-skilled player.

"Don't know the background about how it was done, but I do know he is a multi-skilled player, very experienced, bats at the top of the order, or the middle order, and can bowl nearly anywhere in the innings.

"I think when the opportunity was presented, the decision-makers were very wise in making that trade.

"He's played a lot of games for us and has been an important element, besides being a versatile one alongside Nitish Reddy, which makes it easier when it comes to squad balance," Helmot signed off.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.