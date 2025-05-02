‘There’s pattern to every batter’: Deepak Chahar spills ‘lucky’ tactic which led to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s two-ball duck

Deepak Chahar was in good form on Friday as MI thrashed RR by 100 runs, and also climbed to top of the IPL 2025 points table. The match also saw MI handle the Vaibhav Suryavanshi threat with ease. The teenage opener got a century in his previous outing and then was dismissed for a two-ball duck vs MI. Deepak Chahar removed Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a two-ball duck in a match which also saw RR get knocked out of the playoff race.

Speaking after the match, Chahar opened up on his gameplan to scalp Suryavanshi’s wicket. In the post-match press conference, he said, “I think he played a breathtaking knock last night when RR played against GT. So there's a pattern to every batsman. Somewhere he's strong, he'll be weak. So as a bowler and as a unit, we decide and make plans for every batter, not just him. But yeah, and sometimes the plan works, sometimes it doesn't work. So today it went our way, we were lucky, but you know he's a good talent and I think he will do well in the coming future.”

Chasing 218 runs, RR were bowled out for 117 in 16.1 overs, in what turned out to be another disappointing matchday for them. Meanwhile, Karn Sharma and Trent Boult took three-wicket hauls for MI. Initially, Ryan Rickelton (61), Rohit Sharma (53) took MI to 217/2 in 20 overs.

Speaking after the match, RR standby skipper Riyan Parag said, “We have to give credit to the way MI played. The way they batted, took the game a little deep, kept the 10 runs per over consistency and accelerated in the end. As far as our batting is concerned it wasn't our day. 190-200 would have been ideal (to chase), but then Hardik and Surya bhai at the end really switched it up, we could have done a few things better but it is how it is.”

“We have been getting good starts but it is up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv, for us to step up when we lose wickets in the powerplay, but we still back ourselves, if another situation (like today) comes up then we will be up for it. (how has the season gone) We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong, we want to focus on the things we have done right, lot of mistakes, lot of small errors, focus on how to not make them and we have had a few close matches, if we get an opportunity like the first 10 games in the next 3 then hopefully we can do it better.”