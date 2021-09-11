'They got India to a strong position': Sehwag names 2 players whose contributions 'cannot be forgotten' against England

It was unfortunate that the India vs England Test series – which saw both teams play some riveting cricket across the first four games – had to come to an end this way. The fifth and final Test of the series which was supposed to start on Friday in Manchester, had to be cancelled two hours before the scheduled toss in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Nonetheless, despite the unfortunate end to the tour, it takes nothing away from the fact that it was one heck of a Test series, especially by India, who are ahead 2-1 as things stand. The scoreline could have been 3-1 in favour of India had rain not washed out the final day of the first Test in Nottingham, in which India needed some 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand.

If one is to look back at how India fared in the last one month, plenty of positives come to the fore. Jasprit Bumrah's return to form, Shardul Thakur's batting, Mohammed Siraj's continuous rise among many. But the two biggest gains for Virat Kohli’s team have been the form of their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels India's newest test opening pair was remarkable and had it not been for their solid partnerships at the top, India would have struggled to be in a position they were.

"The contribution of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma cannot be forgotten. If the partnerships had not happened between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the middle order which was not scoring runs would have come in much earlier and India would have gotten all out even quicker," Sehwag said on the Sony Sports Network.

Rahul and Rohit put on impactful partnerships through the series. The pair put on one century-plus partnership (Lord’s) and two fifty-plus stands (at Nottingham and Oval). Besides, both batsmen scored centuries – Rahul at Lord’s and Rohit at the Oval. Sehwag pointed out that India constantly found themselves in good positions in the series due to the start provided by Rahul and Rohit.

"They used to get India to a strong position, bat for 30-40 overs although even after that because the middle order was not in form, we were getting all out early in some matches," the former India opener added.