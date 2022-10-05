'They have some amazing players': Australia great picks 3 teams as favourites to win T20 World Cup 2022

With Team India registering a historic series win over South Africa on Tuesday, all roads now lead to Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side is set to enter the T20 World Cup 2022 as one of the top contenders to lift the famous trophy. Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit, the Rahul Dravid-coached side defeated South Africa 2-1 to record their first-ever home series triumph over the Proteas in the shortest format.

Rohit-led Team India is heading to the 2022 World Cup after registering series wins over defending champions Australia and strong title contenders South Africa. Even though Team India is without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the T20 World Cup, the Rohit-led side is believed to be the frontrunners to end Australia's reign in the shortest format.

ALSO READ: Dravid makes huge statement about Bumrah's replacement after South Africa T20Is

Sharing his views in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022, former Australian all-rounder Michael Bevan opined that India are among the favourites to clinch the world title in Australia. Bevan has picked Team India, England and hosts Australia as the top three title contenders at the T20 World Cup. "I reckon I would have to say India, England and Australia. I think that the pick of the teams at the moment are probably India and England. But Australia have some amazing players, some super talented players and, when it clicks for them, it clicks and they are plenty good enough to take off (win) consecutive World Cups," Bevan told SkySports.

"And, given the home ground advantage (for Australia), it should help a little bit as well. I think they would have to be my top three at this stage," the two-time World Cup winner added. While Bevan backed the Australian team to make the most of their home advantage, former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russell Arnold opted to throw his weight behind the newly crowned Asia Cup winners - Sri Lanka.

"The fact that they (Sri Lanka) won the Asia Cup and, over the last two or three months, they have played some amazing cricket. A lot of people have loved the type of cricket they have been playing. So they will be a handful for anyone, and if they (Sri Lanka's opponents) are not careful, they (Sri Lanka) will trip (up) one of the more-fancied oppositions. I think, quietly, there is a good chance that they can do that - be silent about it (go under the radar)," Arnold said.

