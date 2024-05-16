'They have Virat Kohli. But the most...': Brian Lara makes staggering prediction for RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 do-or-die clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings face each other in a do-or-die clash on Saturday. It is their final league outing of the season, but it will decide their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB are currently sixth in the standings with 12 points in 13 matches, with six wins and seven defeats. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni exchange handshakes.(ANI )

Meanwhile, CSK are third with 14 points in 13 games, packed with seven wins and six losses. RCB need to beat CSK and hope other results go their way. Meanwhile, a win will suffice for CSK. If they lose by a margin of less than 18 runs (chasing 200), then their NRR will stay above that of RCB's and they will still qualify.

Speaking on Star Sports, West Indies legend Brian Lara backed RCB to defeat CSK and qualify for the playoffs. "Well, it is not just form. I mean RCB has a five-match winning streak right now and no other team has done that this year. They have Virat Kohli, who is in hot form. But the most important thing is that other players are also playing their roles well which is important for the team's success. So I think form is one thing," he said.

"RCB has never won the IPL and they seem to be hungry to win it. This match will help them reach the playoffs. This is a great opportunity, the team's form is good, there is hunger to win and senior players like Du Plessis, Siraj and Virat are also performing well. Then the younger players are coming in, they will miss one or two, the ones who have left. But I believe RCB's momentum as we have seen till now, it will keep taking them forward in this tournament. I have seen them playing live, against CSK, they will definitely win," he further added.

Kohli has been RCB's star player this season, with 661 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.16. This season, he has also bagged a ton and five centuries and is on top of the Orange Cap race. He will be key against CSK, and will be aiming to play a match-winning role.