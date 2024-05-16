‘Similar to the size of Wankhede’: ICC provides interesting insight about India vs Pakistan T20 WC venue in Florida

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is around the corner. As the teams gear up for the biennial event in the West Indies and the United States in June, the focus will be on the centre-staging of the most classic encounters of the tournament. As arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet for the ninth time at the marquee event on June 9 at the Nassau County Stadium, ICC’s head of events, Chris Tetley has come up with an interesting insight about the venue. Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes hands with India's Rohit Sharma.(REUTERS)

Tetley mentioned that the ground’s standard meets the likes of other international stadiums as he compared it with the iconic Wankhede Stadium of India.

“Whenever a new stadium comes up, there are a lot of questions about the size. But the Nassau County ground is not a token-sized ground - it is 75 yards east west and 67 yards north south from the centre. It is similar to the size of Wankhede. The drainage facilities, too, will be world-class," he said.

Interestingly, the venue used to be a municipal park which the ICC has transformed into a state-of-the-art cricketing facility. The stadium offers six practice pitches near the ground along with four-centre wickets and drop-in pitches that will be used in the tournament.

Damian Hough, head curator of Adelaide Oval, supervised the preparation of venue’s pitches in Florida which were later brought to New York in trucks. Hough revealed that the surface will have good pace and bounce and the idea was to produce good pitches where the players would enjoy playing.

"The pitches will have pace and bounce and the ball should come on to the bat, something that the players prefer. The idea is to produce good pitches that will stay good throughout the tournament and the players will enjoy playing on," he said.

As both India and Pakistan relive their age-old rivalry, the fans will surely look forward to it as one of the favourite clashes in the league. The last time when both the teams locked horns at the T20 World Cup was in 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling battle. If the Florida-based venue manages to witness the half of what unfolded in Australia, the fans are in for a real treat.