Usain Bolt sends bold 'standout Virat Kohli' message to T20 WC title contenders, compares India star to Sachin, Akram

IPL 2024 will be immediately followed by the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on June 2. This year is turning into an action-packed one for cricket fans and they will be gearing up for the ICC event. The tournament will be held in the West Indies and USA, and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli once again. Usain Bolt lauded Virat Kohli.

Prior to IPL 2024, there were question marks around Kohli's batting approach in T20s, but the veteran batter has showcased another dimension to his playing style this season. The RCB star is currently on top of the Orange Cap race with 661 runs in 13 matches, at a strike rate of 155.16. This season, he has also bagged a ton and five half-centuries. There has been criticism about his strike rate from some sections. But in reality, among the top-ten highest Indian run-scorers this season, he has the third best strike rate, only behind Rishabh Pant (155.40) and Sanju Samson (156.52).

So, many fans will be hoping for Kohli to build on his IPL form next month and take India to the T20 World Cup title. India last won a ICC title in 2013.

Usain Bolt, who is the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup, also called Kohli 'the standout one' according to him, comparing the former India captain to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

"Over the years, one of my favourites growing up was Wasim Akram because of the in-swinging yorker that he had. Of course, Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose, all these guys that I admired over the years, they were so dominant in their space. Like my father, I always support the West Indies (laughs). But yes, I have also been a Sachin Tendulkar fan. He and Brian Lara were part of my life growing up. It was a great rivalry," he said referring to the two legendary batters," Bolt told PTI.

"Kohli is the standout one for sure," he added.

After a disastrous start to their IPL 2024 campaign, RCB are back on track and are in playoff contention with one game remaining, courtesy of Kohli's heroics. Although he is not the official team captain anymore, he has been the vocal leader this season.

RCB are currently sixth in the standings with 12 points, having won six matches and crashed to seven defeats. They face Chennai Super Kings in their final league match and need to win, but also need other results to go their way.