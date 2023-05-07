'They have Virat Kohli but...': Wasim Akram drops monumental 'If MS Dhoni was RCB's captain’ remark amid IPL 2023

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has issued a noteworthy statement about MS Dhoni following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) stunning defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday. Often dubbed as the perennial underachievers of the cash-rich league, RCB are eyeing their maiden title triumph in the 16th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Wasim Akram has issued a massive statement about MS Dhoni and Kohli-starrer RCB(PTI-Getty Images)

The Bangalore heavyweights have finished runners-up in three editions of the elite T20 tournament. Under the leadership of veteran South African skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli-starrer RCB side has suffered five defeats in 10 matches so far this season. The Bangalore heavyweights have recorded five wins and the Du Plessis-led side is placed fifth on the IPL 2023 points table after their defeat to a misfiring Delhi Capitals franchise.

While Bangalore are level on points with sixth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI), MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Speaking to Sportskeeda amid the 16th season of the celebrated tournament, former Pakistan skipper Akram claimed that RCB would have won three IPL titles if Dhoni was leading the Bangalore giants.

"RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world's top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately they have not won. If Dhoni was in RCB, he would have helped them win the title," Akram said.

One of the greatest captains in the history of the game, Dhoni has guided CSK to four IPL crowns in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Dhoni's CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the 2011 final of the world's richest T20 league. The most capped player in the history of the IPL, Dhoni has played 245 matches in the T20 tournament. The 41-year-old is also the oldest skipper in the history of IPL.

"Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team. Captaincy is also a habit. Even Virat would have been habituated by now, but Dhoni has had this habit. He is not calm from inside, but he shows that he is calm. When players see that their captain is chilled, keeps his hand on their shoulders, players become more confident. Dhoni is someone who knows to instill confidence in his players," Akram added.

