'They might think this is his last...': MS Dhoni proclaimed 'God of Chennai' by ex-CSK star ahead of final league match

MS Dhoni had said at the end of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title, that he will strive to play one more year at least as a way to say thanks to the team's fans and those around the country who lauded him throughout the year. The legendary former India captain has fulfilled that promise by playing this season, despite dealing with a knee injury that has often resulted in him limping after the match with an ice-pack strapped around the aching joint. Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain just before the start of the 2024 season of the IPL. (PTI)

Former batter Ambati Rayudu was part of the title-winning campaign in 2023, with Dhoni famously asking him to lift the trophy since it was his last season, along with Ravindra Jadeja who hit a six and a four off the last two balls of the final to lead CSK to victory. Rayudu has said that he is sure that temples of Dhoni will be built in Chennai in the years to come. “He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai,” Rayudu to Star Sports. Apart from 5 IPL titles to his name, Dhoni also won the Champions League T20 twice.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

‘…that one guy who shows belief in his players’

Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains of all time in international cricket and one of the greatest wicketkeeper batters the world has ever seen. He led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He was also captain of the Indian Test team in November 2009 when they climbed to the top of the ICC rankings for the first time in history. Dhoni has also been the captain of CSK since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and led them to five IPL titles. CSK are also among the most successful teams in the IPL overall, having not made it past the group stage just twice in the 15 editions of the tournament in which they took part.

“He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK. He is a legend and someone everybody celebrates in the crowd. They might be thinking that this might be his last game in Chennai,” said Rayudu.