'They should win the series handsomely': Michael Holding picks his 'favourite' for India vs England Tests

One down, four to go. The India vs England Test series started off in style with the first match in Nottingham proving to be an exciting contest. Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja emerged as stars to put India in control of the match. Chasing 209 to go 1-0 up, India were 52/1 before rain washed out the final day leading to a draw.

As India chase their first Test series win in England since 2007, many have backed Virat Kohli and Co. to break the jinx of the last three tours and register a win in the UK, including West Indies great Michael Holding. The 'Whispering Death' as he would be nicknamed for his pace, Holding called India favourites to beat England and believes they can do it rather convincingly.

"India started the series as favourites, and they remain favourites. They should win the series handsomely," Holding told Mid-Day.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan provides weather update for 2nd India-England Test at Lord's

"I find no reason why India cannot win the series. They have already acclimatised with the conditions [the team have been in the UK since June for the WTC final]. They should concentrate on playing without worrying about the result. They have a well-balanced side of young and experienced cricketers."

One of the reasons Holding feels so is India's depth in the fast-bowling department. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur. In the first Test, Bumrah rediscovered his mojo with a match-haul of nine wickets, including a five-for in the second innings, bowling England out for 303. With four more matches to go, Holding feels Indian pacers will not take long to become even more effective in English conditions.

Also Read | 'He is not coming with continuous 100s behind him': Chopra on India batsman

"India are looking good with Jasprit Bumrah returning to form. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj look promising. Mohammed Shami is an experienced campaigner. I am sure the Indian pacers will be able to utilise the English conditions well," he said.