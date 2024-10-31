'They were saying 5-0 for home Tests on TV...': NZ star packs a punch with unfiltered 'India wrote us off' remark

Team India faced a shocking home series defeat at the hands of New Zealand last week, which has sparked concerns over the side's form as it aims to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. India are still at the top of the WTC table, but only just; they are only 0.32 percentage points ahead of the second-placed Australia. Interestingly, both sides meet in a blockbuster five-Test series Down Under next month. New Zealand's Tom Blundell (L), captain Tom Latham (2L), Mitchell Santner (2R) and Daryl Mitchell celebrate after their win against India at the end of the third day of their second Test(AFP)

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter, Tom Blundell, took no prisoners as he spoke about the side's historic win over India. This was the Kiwis' first Test series win on Indian soil; they also became the first to inflict a series defeat on India at home in 12 years. Blundell believes India were complacent in their approach against New Zealand, stating that the side “wrote us off”; he believes New Zealand's 0-2 clean-sweep defeat to Sri Lanka proved catalyst to India's failure.

“They’re a little bit shell-shocked,” Blundell told SENZ Mornings.

“When we first came over, I think they had a slogan on TV saying five-nil for their home summer, or something along those lines.

“I’m pretty sure they wrote us off coming after Sri Lanka. But I think they’re pretty shocked in terms of what we’ve achieved, and how we’ve come out and competed and played some really good cricket to beat these guys – one of the best teams in the world."

India dealt with a major shock in the first Test after they were bowled out for just 45 in the first innings in Bengaluru. Even as the side made a resounding comeback to put 462 in the second innings, it wasn't enough for Rohit Sharma and co. to avoid an 8-wicket defeat.

The side's batting struggles continued in the second Test in Pune, with India facing a 113-run defeat.

India hurting from this

Blundell further stated that while the side is looking forward to registering a clean-sweep win over India, the players can go home with “a pretty big smile” regardless of the result in the final Test.

“You’ve got the World Test Championship still on the line, that’s something that motivates us as well. But it’s going to be a challenge. India are probably hurting from this.

“But regardless of the result, we can go home with a pretty big smile on our faces. What we’ve achieved here is pretty immense, it’s probably one of the biggest highlights of my career.

“We’re excited. We’ve got a possibility of beating them 3-0. But regardless of that, we’re pretty chuffed.”