'Think about your team instead of yourself': Gambhir lashes out at 'selfish' Babar Azam's T20 World Cup captaincy

Updated on Nov 01, 2022

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir criticised Babar Azam's captaincy and his poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 calling his decision to continue to open the batting ‘selfish’.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck vs India.(ICC Twitter)
With Pakistan finally registering a victory after two opening defeats in their ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, many fans and critics have placed the blame on captain Babar Azam. Also, Babar's current batting form has gone against him. In the opening match against India, he was dismissed for a golden duck, followed by a knock of four runs off nine balls against Zimbabwe. In their win vs Netherlands, he once again failed, registering only four runs off five balls.

During the win vs Netherlands, Fakhar Zaman returned to the playing XI, having recovered from an injury. The left-handed batter's knock of 20 runs off 16 balls proved to be crucial as Pakistan chased down a target of 92 runs in 13.5 overs.

Even former India batter Gautam Gambhir criticised Babar during the commentary of Pakistan's match vs Netherlands, and called him a selfish captain. "In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself; if nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish. It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team", he said.

Gambhir is not the first legendary player to have criticised Babar during the ongoing tournament. Even the likes of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have lashed out on the Pakistan captain and have asked him to bat at middle order. For their next match, Pakistan face South Africa in a must-win game, on Thursday. Focus will be on Babar’s captaincy during the match vs South Africa, and he will be aiming to find some form.

t20 world cup babar azam gautam gambhir

Story Saved
