'Think India will pick one spinner': Michael Holding says Ashwin may be included in India XI for WTC final, explains why

Virat Kohli's Team India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will lock horns in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, beginning on June 18. The two teams fought hard for over two years to reach the summit clash and as experts and former cricketers would testify, the teams shape up well and one can expect the game to be a cracking one.

The predictions on various aspects of the match, which only starts 12 days later, began much earlier. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is West Indies' great Michael Holding, who has picked his favorites to win the title.

ALSO READ| 'In India, Jadeja has matched him': Manjrekar explains why he has problem with Ashwin termed as 'one of all-time greats'

While many pundits and players believe that the Black Caps will have an advantage going into the final, primarily because they are playing a two-match Test series against England and India will not play any international matches prior to the WTC final, 67-year-old Holding has opined that India may hold an edge due to the variation in their bowling attack.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Holding further stated that irrespective of the conditions in Southampton and how they could change over the course of the encounter, the Indian team have it all covered to tackle any challenge.

ALSO READ| 'How many fifers Joel Garner has?' Chappell responds to Manjrekar, explains why Ashwin is among the best at the moment

"Obviously, conditions will play a role. But the bowling attack India have, it will help them even if conditions remain bright. And if it’s sunny throughout, they can even afford to play two spinners. They have that advantage. Even if conditions are damp, I still think India will include one spinner, which could be (Ravichandran) Ashwin as he can contribute well with his batting too. The pitch there (at the Ageas Bowl) does offer turn for spinners, which will be to India’s liking," Holding said in an interaction with The Telegraph.

The Indian team is currently under quarantine. The entire contingent, including the support and coaching staff, and the women's team, checked in at the Hilton Hotel on June 3. The hotel is located on the premises of the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the grand finale.