e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / This day that year: Brian Lara stunned Australia with 153-run knock

This day that year: Brian Lara stunned Australia with 153-run knock

Chasing a target of 308, West Indies at one point found itself at 105/5, but Lara’s knock helped the side from the Caribbean to register an improbable one-wicket victory.

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of Brian Lara.
A file photo of Brian Lara.(Twitter)
         

It was on March 30, 1999, when former West Indies batsman Brian Lara stunned Australia with a 153-run knock in Barbados.

Chasing a target of 308, West Indies at one point found itself at 105/5, but Lara’s knock helped the side from the Caribbean to register an improbable one-wicket victory.

What made the knock even more special is the fact that no other batsman from either side managed to score more than 40 runs in the second innings of the Test.

Lara’s knock of 153 was studded with 19 fours and one six, and in the end, he remained unbeaten to take his side over the line.

In the first innings of the match, Australia managed to score 490 runs with the help of Steve Waugh’s knock of 199 runs. Ricky Ponting also registered a century for the visitors.

READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to PM Relief fund and Maharashtra CM Relief fund

West Indies was bundled out for 329 runs in their first innings as Glenn Mcgrath managed to take four wickets.

However, the hosts made a comeback in the game as the side dismissed Australia for just 146 runs in the second innings.

Courtney Walsh took five wickets for the Windies in the second innings and from there on, Brian Lara took the charge of the game.

Lara had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007.

He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries.

The 50-year-old Lara has recorded the highest individual score in Test cricket as he played a knock of 400 runs against England in 2004.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, as he scored 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994.

Lara also shares the test record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match.

He smashed South Africa’s Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003.

The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Aston Villa footballer urges ‘Stay at Home’, then crashes Range Rover
Aston Villa footballer urges ‘Stay at Home’, then crashes Range Rover
Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19
Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19
No mega auction next year as IPL 2020 set to be cancelled: Report
No mega auction next year as IPL 2020 set to be cancelled: Report
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news