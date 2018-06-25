This day that year: India clinch maiden World Cup at Lord’s

For many the memories are as fresh if it was yesterday, even though 35 years have passed since India stopped the West Indies juggernaut in World Cup tournaments to create history.

On this day in June 1983, an inspired Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev did the unthinkable: they defeated the star-studded West Indies cricket team in the World Cup final at Lord’s to become only the second team to win the global competition.

In the final at the ‘home of cricket’, Indian cricket team defeated West Indies by 43 runs to win the World Cup and send an entire nation into frenzy.

With four wins in the group stage out of six games, India had cruised past England’s target of 214 in the semi-final on June 22 at Old Trafford, winning the contest comfortably by six wickets.

However, they needed more than a special effort against the likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd and a few others, after India were bowled out for a mere 183.

The Indian bowling attack comprising Madan Lal (3/31), Mohinder Amarnath (3/12), Balwinder Sandhu (2/32) and others in Kapil Dev (1/21) and Roger Binny (1/23) kept striking at regular intervals to not let West Indies batsmen open up, eventually dismissing them for 140 in 52 overs.

Amarnath, who scored an important 26 and claimed three wickets to break West Indies’ innings at the back, was adjudged the Man of the Match for his efforts.

