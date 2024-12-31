'This has to stop. Yashasvi Jaiswal was...': Vaughan, Mark Waugh reject BCCI vice president's claim, tell Rohit to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia continues to make headlines, and there are several conflicting opinions regarding whether the batter was rightfully adjudged out. Former England captain Michael Vaughan disagreed with Rohit Sharma and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla's post-match comments, saying there is no doubt that Jaiswal was indeed out and all the chatter around the same needs to "stop." Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh think Yashasvi Jaiswal was out and the right call was made by the third umpire. AP/PTI(AP12_30_2024_000084A)(AP)

The BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla had slammed the third umpire, saying Jaiswal was not out. He wrote on social media, "Yashasavi Jaiswal was clearly not out. Third umpire should have taken note of what technology was suggesting. While over ruling field umpire, third umpire should have solid reasons.”

On the final day of the nail-biting Test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Jaiswal tried to play a hook shot off the bowling of Pat Cummins, but he only managed to nick the ball to wicketkeeper Pat Cummins.

On-field official Joel Wilson deemed Jaiswal not out. However, Australia immediately went for a review. Replays indicated that Jaiswal indeed got an edge. However, there was no deflection on Snicko. However, the third umpire went by visual evidence and overturned the on-field call, much to the displeasure of Jaiswal, who argued with the umpires.

After India lost the Melbourne Test by 184 runs, captain Rohit Sharma said that everyone knows technology is not 100 per cent correct, and all these 50-50 decisions seem to be going against the Indian camp.

Disagreeing with Rohit, Michael Vaughan took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Seriously .. all this has to stop .. It was OUT .. all decisions yesterday were the correct ones .. Australia were just better this week."

Even former Australia batter Mark Waugh said that the right decision was made and there is no room for doubt. Taking to X, he wrote, "Let’s get this straight once and for all. Jaiswal was clearly out it was a very obvious deflection off the bat/glove. Not sure how umpire missed it in the first place. Snicko missed it maybe as it was a very soft glancing blow but at the end of the day right decision was made."

What did Rohit Sharma say about the dismissal?

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma was asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. The 37-year-old said that it did seem like the left-hander got a deflection but there was no 100 per cent conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field call.

“Really I don’t know what to make of that because the technology didn’t show anything. With the naked eye it did seem that he did touch something, so I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology," Rohit said.

“But in all fairness I think he did touch the ball, but again look it is about the technology, which we all know is not 100 per cent. We don’t want to look really too much into that. But again it is just that we are more often than not we are the ones falling on the wrong side of it. It has been happening since India, so that’s where I feel we have been a little unfortunate," he added.

Jaiswal's dismissal proved to be the final nail in the coffin as India went down against Australia in Melbourne to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last Test will be played in Sydney from January 3.